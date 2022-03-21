On Air: Business of Government Hour
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 184 183
Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147
Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174
Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 166 164
Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 167 164
WB/Scranton 58 26 24 4 4 60 156 175
Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 168 180
Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 154 183

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 54 35 13 6 0 76 191 147
Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 171
Toronto 53 28 21 3 1 60 179 175
Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216
Syracuse 58 28 22 6 2 64 175 188
Belleville 54 28 23 3 0 59 168 171
Cleveland 57 21 24 8 4 54 162 196

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 57 36 11 5 5 82 189 145
Manitoba 55 33 17 3 2 71 173 151
Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183
Rockford 53 26 23 3 1 56 154 166
Grand Rapids 58 26 25 5 2 59 157 173
Texas 56 22 23 6 5 55 173 187
Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 52 36 11 4 1 77 191 141
Ontario 53 33 13 4 3 73 207 165
Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167
Abbotsford 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 153
Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152
Henderson 51 25 22 3 1 54 151 157
San Diego 51 23 25 2 1 49 152 160
San Jose 53 20 29 2 2 44 169 216
Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Manitoba 3, Iowa 2

Toronto 4, Chicago 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 5, Belleville 4

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 2

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

