AHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 59 33 19 5 2 73 187 184 Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147 Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174 Hartford 56 28 21 5 2 63 167 167 Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 167 164 WB/Scranton 59 27 24 4 4 62 161 176 Bridgeport 60 25 25 6 4 60 172 181 Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 154 183

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 56 35 14 6 1 77 194 154 Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 171 Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216 Toronto 54 28 22 3 1 60 180 180 Syracuse 58 28 22 6 2 64 175 188 Belleville 54 28 23 3 0 59 168 171 Cleveland 58 22 24 8 4 56 165 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 58 37 11 5 5 84 192 146 Manitoba 55 33 17 3 2 71 173 151 Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183 Rockford 53 26 23 3 1 56 154 166 Grand Rapids 59 26 26 5 2 59 159 179 Texas 57 22 24 6 5 55 174 190 Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 53 37 11 4 1 79 194 142 Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167 Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167 Abbotsford 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 153 Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152 Henderson 52 25 23 3 1 54 152 160 San Diego 52 24 25 2 1 51 155 161 San Jose 54 20 30 2 2 44 170 219 Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1

Chicago 3, Texas 1

Ontario 6, Grand Rapids 2

San Diego 3, Henderson 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Utica 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 1

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

