AHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 59 33 19 5 2 73 187 184 Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147 Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174 Hartford 56 28 21 5 2 63 167 167 Hershey 61 30 23 5 3 68 172 165 WB/Scranton 60 27 25 4 4 62 162 182 Bridgeport 60 25 25 6 4 60 172 181 Lehigh Valley 58 22 26 7 3 54 155 188

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 56 35 14 6 1 77 194 154 Laval 53 28 21 3 1 60 177 173 Toronto 55 29 22 3 1 62 186 181 Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216 Syracuse 59 29 22 6 2 66 179 188 Belleville 55 29 23 3 0 61 170 172 Cleveland 59 22 25 8 4 56 165 202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 58 37 11 5 5 84 192 146 Manitoba 56 33 18 3 2 71 176 156 Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183 Rockford 54 27 23 3 1 58 159 169 Grand Rapids 59 26 26 5 2 59 159 179 Texas 57 22 24 6 5 55 174 190 Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 53 37 11 4 1 79 194 142 Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167 Abbotsford 54 30 19 4 1 65 181 154 Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 187 171 Bakersfield 53 27 17 4 5 63 169 154 Henderson 52 25 23 3 1 54 152 160 San Diego 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 164 San Jose 55 20 31 2 2 44 171 223 Tucson 53 18 30 4 1 41 139 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Abbotsford 4, San Jose 1

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

