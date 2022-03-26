On Air: Federal News Network program
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 60 34 19 5 2 75 190 186
Providence 55 29 17 3 6 67 166 147
Charlotte 61 34 23 4 0 72 200 175
Hartford 57 28 22 5 2 63 169 170
Hershey 62 30 24 5 3 68 172 167
WB/Scranton 61 28 25 4 4 64 165 183
Bridgeport 60 25 25 6 4 60 172 181
Lehigh Valley 59 22 27 7 3 54 156 193

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 57 36 14 6 1 79 197 155
Laval 54 29 21 3 1 62 182 174
Toronto 56 30 22 3 1 64 189 183
Rochester 60 30 23 4 3 67 201 219
Syracuse 60 29 23 6 2 66 180 191
Belleville 56 29 24 3 0 61 171 175
Cleveland 60 23 25 8 4 58 166 202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 59 38 11 5 5 86 196 149
Manitoba 57 33 18 4 2 72 179 160
Milwaukee 62 31 23 4 4 70 186 189
Rockford 55 27 23 4 1 59 163 174
Grand Rapids 60 26 27 5 2 59 162 186
Texas 58 23 24 6 5 57 180 195
Iowa 57 24 25 5 3 56 158 170

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 54 38 11 4 1 81 197 143
Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167
Bakersfield 54 28 17 4 5 65 176 157
Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 187 171
Abbotsford 55 30 20 4 1 65 182 157
Henderson 53 25 24 3 1 54 155 166
San Diego 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 164
San Jose 55 20 31 2 2 44 171 223
Tucson 54 19 30 4 1 43 145 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0

Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Hershey 0

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 4, Manitoba 3

Iowa 5, Rockford 4

Texas 6, Milwaukee 5

Stockton 3, Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 7, Grand Rapids 3

Tucson 6, Henderson 3

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

