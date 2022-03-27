AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 61 34 20 5 2 75 192 189 Providence 57 30 18 3 6 69 170 153 Charlotte 62 35 23 4 0 74 206 178 Hartford 58 29 22 5 2 65 173 173 Hershey 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 171 WB/Scranton 62 28 26 4 4 64 168 188 Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187 Lehigh Valley 60 22 27 7 4 55 158 196

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 58 37 14 6 1 81 201 156 Laval 55 30 21 3 1 64 187 177 Toronto 57 30 23 3 1 64 190 188 Syracuse 61 30 23 6 2 68 185 192 Belleville 57 30 24 3 0 63 174 177 Rochester 62 30 24 5 3 68 207 230 Cleveland 61 23 26 8 4 58 169 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 59 38 11 5 5 86 196 149 Manitoba 58 33 19 4 2 72 179 164 Milwaukee 63 31 24 4 4 70 188 192 Rockford 56 28 23 4 1 61 167 174 Grand Rapids 61 27 27 5 2 61 166 189 Texas 59 24 24 6 5 59 183 197 Iowa 57 24 25 5 3 56 158 170

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 54 38 11 4 1 81 197 143 Ontario 55 34 14 4 3 75 214 172 Colorado 57 31 19 4 3 69 194 176 Bakersfield 55 28 17 5 5 66 179 161 Abbotsford 55 30 20 4 1 65 182 157 San Diego 54 26 25 2 1 55 164 165 Henderson 54 25 25 3 1 54 156 169 Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214 San Jose 56 20 32 2 2 44 176 230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, WB/Scranton 3

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 1

Colorado 7, San Jose 5

Tucson 3, Henderson 1

Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Hartford 4, Hershey 3

Rockford 4, Manitoba 0

Syracuse 5, Rochester 1

Providence 3, Springfield 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Ontario 1

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Cleveland 3

Bridgeport 6, Rochester 5

Utica 4, Providence 1

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.