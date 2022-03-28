AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|61
|34
|20
|5
|2
|75
|192
|189
|Providence
|57
|30
|18
|3
|6
|69
|170
|153
|Charlotte
|62
|35
|23
|4
|0
|74
|206
|178
|Hartford
|58
|29
|22
|5
|2
|65
|173
|173
|Hershey
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|175
|171
|WB/Scranton
|62
|28
|26
|4
|4
|64
|168
|188
|Bridgeport
|62
|27
|25
|6
|4
|64
|183
|187
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|22
|27
|7
|4
|55
|158
|196
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|58
|37
|14
|6
|1
|81
|201
|156
|Laval
|55
|30
|21
|3
|1
|64
|187
|177
|Toronto
|57
|30
|23
|3
|1
|64
|190
|188
|Syracuse
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|185
|192
|Belleville
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|174
|177
|Rochester
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|207
|230
|Cleveland
|61
|23
|26
|8
|4
|58
|169
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|60
|39
|11
|5
|5
|88
|201
|151
|Manitoba
|58
|33
|19
|4
|2
|72
|179
|164
|Milwaukee
|63
|31
|24
|4
|4
|70
|188
|192
|Rockford
|56
|28
|23
|4
|1
|61
|167
|174
|Grand Rapids
|62
|27
|27
|6
|2
|62
|169
|193
|Texas
|59
|24
|24
|6
|5
|59
|183
|197
|Iowa
|58
|24
|26
|5
|3
|56
|160
|175
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|55
|39
|11
|4
|1
|83
|204
|148
|Ontario
|56
|35
|14
|4
|3
|77
|218
|175
|Colorado
|57
|31
|19
|4
|3
|69
|194
|176
|Bakersfield
|55
|28
|17
|5
|5
|66
|179
|161
|Abbotsford
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|182
|157
|San Diego
|55
|26
|26
|2
|1
|55
|169
|172
|Henderson
|54
|25
|25
|3
|1
|54
|156
|169
|Tucson
|55
|20
|30
|4
|1
|45
|148
|214
|San Jose
|56
|20
|32
|2
|2
|44
|176
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 6, Cleveland 3
Bridgeport 6, Rochester 5
Utica 4, Providence 1
Chicago 5, Iowa 2
Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3
Stockton 7, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.