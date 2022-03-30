AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 61 34 20 5 2 75 192 189 Providence 57 30 18 3 6 69 170 153 Charlotte 62 35 23 4 0 74 206 178 Hartford 59 29 23 5 2 65 176 180 Hershey 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 171 WB/Scranton 62 28 26 4 4 64 168 188 Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187 Lehigh Valley 60 22 27 7 4 55 158 196

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 59 38 14 6 1 83 208 159 Laval 56 30 21 3 2 65 190 181 Toronto 58 31 23 3 1 66 195 191 Syracuse 61 30 23 6 2 68 185 192 Belleville 57 30 24 3 0 63 174 177 Rochester 62 30 24 5 3 68 207 230 Cleveland 62 23 27 8 4 58 171 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 61 40 11 5 5 90 205 153 Manitoba 59 34 19 4 2 74 183 167 Milwaukee 64 32 24 4 4 72 193 195 Rockford 57 28 24 4 1 61 170 179 Grand Rapids 62 27 27 6 2 62 169 193 Texas 59 24 24 6 5 59 183 197 Iowa 58 24 26 5 3 56 160 175

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 55 39 11 4 1 83 204 148 Ontario 57 36 14 4 3 79 224 178 Colorado 58 32 19 4 3 71 198 176 Bakersfield 55 28 17 5 5 66 179 161 Abbotsford 56 30 21 4 1 65 185 162 San Diego 55 26 26 2 1 55 169 172 Henderson 54 25 25 3 1 54 156 169 Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214 San Jose 58 20 34 2 2 44 179 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 4, Cleveland 2

Manitoba 4, Laval 3

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3

Toronto 5, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario 6, San Jose 3

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.