Akot scores 22 to carry Boise State past Nevada 71-69

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 5:53 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emmanuel Akot had 22 points as Boise State edged past Nevada 71-69 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for Boise State (25-7). Abu Kigab added 11 points and six assists.

Shaver gave Boise State a 71-64 lead with 2:29 remaining.

Grant Sherfield had 25 points and six assists for the Wolf Pack (13-18). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Warren Washington had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

