Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56

CENT. MICHIGAN (7-22)
Bissainthe 5-9 2-2 14, Henderson 4-8 9-10 17, Healy 2-6 0-0 5, Miller 5-11 0-0 11, Taylor 3-8 1-1 7, Pavrette 0-3 0-0 0, Jergens 1-1 0-0 2, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 12-13 56.
AKRON (21-9)
Ali 3-10 2-4 8, Freeman 2-4 1-2 5, Castaneda 7-16 1-2 17, Clarke 1-5 0-0 3, Dawson 2-6 3-6 9, Tribble 1-4 6-7 8, Wynn 2-4 0-0 5, Bandaogo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 13-21 57.
Halftime_Cent. Michigan 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 4-18 (Bissainthe 2-5, Miller 1-2, Healy 1-3, Webb 0-1, Henderson 0-3, Taylor 0-4), Akron 6-22 (Dawson 2-5, Castaneda 2-8, Wynn 1-3, Clarke 1-4, Ali 0-2). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 28 (Taylor 8), Akron 28 (Castaneda, Dawson 7). Assists_Cent. Michigan 9 (Bissainthe, Henderson, Healy, Miller 2), Akron 13 (Ali, Tribble 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, Akron 13.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.