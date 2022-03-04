On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (7-22)

Bissainthe 5-9 2-2 14, Henderson 4-8 9-10 17, Healy 2-6 0-0 5, Miller 5-11 0-0 11, Taylor 3-8 1-1 7, Pavrette 0-3 0-0 0, Jergens 1-1 0-0 2, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 12-13 56.

AKRON (21-9)

Ali 3-10 2-4 8, Freeman 2-4 1-2 5, Castaneda 7-16 1-2 17, Clarke 1-5 0-0 3, Dawson 2-6 3-6 9, Tribble 1-4 6-7 8, Wynn 2-4 0-0 5, Bandaogo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 13-21 57.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 4-18 (Bissainthe 2-5, Miller 1-2, Healy 1-3, Webb 0-1, Henderson 0-3, Taylor 0-4), Akron 6-22 (Dawson 2-5, Castaneda 2-8, Wynn 1-3, Clarke 1-4, Ali 0-2). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 28 (Taylor 8), Akron 28 (Castaneda, Dawson 7). Assists_Cent. Michigan 9 (Bissainthe, Henderson, Healy, Miller 2), Akron 13 (Ali, Tribble 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, Akron 13.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano