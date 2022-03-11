On Air: This Just In
Akron 70, Toledo 62

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
AKRON (23-9)

Ali 5-11 3-3 13, Freeman 6-6 0-0 12, Castaneda 7-15 7-7 26, Dawson 3-6 0-0 9, Tribble 4-9 2-2 10, Clarke 0-4 0-3 0, Wynn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-15 70.

TOLEDO (26-7)

Millner 2-8 3-7 7, Shumate 5-8 0-2 12, Dennis 4-10 3-4 11, Moss 6-9 0-2 13, Rollins 7-19 3-5 18, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-0 1-2 1, Jacobi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-22 62.

Halftime_Akron 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Akron 8-23 (Castaneda 5-11, Dawson 3-6, Tribble 0-1, Ali 0-2, Clarke 0-3), Toledo 4-15 (Shumate 2-3, Moss 1-1, Rollins 1-6, Dennis 0-2, Millner 0-3). Fouled Out_Freeman, Wynn. Rebounds_Akron 34 (Freeman 10), Toledo 30 (Moss 7). Assists_Akron 9 (Tribble 4), Toledo 7 (Rollins 3). Total Fouls_Akron 19, Toledo 16.

