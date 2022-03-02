Alabama 75, Auburn 68

AUBURN (10-18)
Johnson 2-6 2-6 6, Bostic 2-4 1-1 5, Coulibaly 4-14 2-3 10, Hughes 4-9 1-2 12, Scott-Grayson 5-11 3-6 13, Jordan 3-8 2-4 8, Wells 4-6 2-4 10, Wiggins 1-3 1-2 4, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 14-28 68
ALABAMA (16-12)
Craig Cruce 5-8 0-0 14, Abrams 8-15 9-11 25, Barber 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 5-11 3-5 15, Mingo-Young 5-9 4-6 14, Rice 2-4 0-0 4, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 17-24 75
|Auburn
|15
|16
|22
|15
|—
|68
|Alabama
|22
|13
|15
|25
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Auburn 4-13 (Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 3-7, Jordan 0-2, Wells 0-1, Wiggins 1-1), Alabama 6-17 (Craig Cruce 4-6, Abrams 0-1, Barber 0-2, Davis 2-7, Sutton 0-1). Assists_Auburn 15 (Wells 4), Alabama 11 (Abrams 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Rice. Rebounds_Auburn 33 (Johnson 6), Alabama 42 (Mingo-Young 15). Total Fouls_Auburn 20, Alabama 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,125.
