Alabama A&M 71, Grambling St. 63

March 3, 2022 10:21 pm
GRAMBLING ST. (11-18)

McCray 2-6 0-0 4, Christon 4-15 3-3 12, Cowart 4-9 0-1 9, Moss 5-11 0-0 11, Moton 1-7 0-0 2, Lamin 2-6 2-2 6, Munford 7-12 1-3 18, E.Parrish 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-4 0-0 0, Randolph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 7-11 63.

ALABAMA A&M (11-16)

Johnson 7-14 6-8 21, Parker 1-7 0-0 2, Hicks 4-10 7-8 17, Tucker 5-9 4-6 14, D.Smith 4-8 0-0 10, Cortez 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, Lee 0-0 0-1 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 18-26 71.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 6-21 (Munford 3-6, Cowart 1-3, Moss 1-4, Christon 1-6, Moton 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Alabama A&M 5-12 (Hicks 2-4, D.Smith 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Tucker 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_Moss. Rebounds_Grambling St. 40 (Lamin 8), Alabama A&M 41 (Johnson 10). Assists_Grambling St. 14 (Cowart 5), Alabama A&M 10 (Tucker 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 22, Alabama A&M 16. A_856 (6,000).

