Albany investigating men’s hoops coach Dwayne Killings

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 5:23 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany coach Dwayne Killings is away from the program while the school investigates a report of a physical confrontation with a player early in the season.

A release from the university said its Office of Employee Relations was made aware of the allegation in February. School officials declined to comment further because the investigation is not complete.

Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, continued coaching through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.

Albany went 13-18 in Killings’ first season. He was given a five-year contract when he was hired a year ago to succeed Will Brown, who coached the Great Danes for two decades and led them to five NCAA Tournament appearances. Brown left after the 2020-21 season, the team’s third straight losing campaign.

