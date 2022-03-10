Alcorn St. 64, Prairie View 63, OT

PRAIRIE VIEW (8-19)
Bell 3-7 0-0 6, Kendall 1-7 5-5 7, Cox 7-14 1-2 16, Daniels 4-15 2-3 12, Gambrell 6-16 2-4 20, Myles 1-1 0-1 2, Chisom 0-0 0-0 0, Guess 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 10-15 63.
ALCORN ST. (16-15)
Agnew 5-11 3-4 13, Henry 2-6 2-4 6, Joshua 3-14 5-9 13, Thomas 2-10 3-6 7, Walker 3-8 1-4 9, McQuarter 4-7 0-0 9, Brewton 3-9 0-1 7, Montgomery 0-9 0-0 0, Thorn 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-74 14-28 64.
Halftime_Prairie View 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 9-23 (Gambrell 6-14, Daniels 2-5, Cox 1-4), Alcorn St. 6-27 (Walker 2-5, Joshua 2-8, McQuarter 1-1, Brewton 1-2, Agnew 0-1, Henry 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Montgomery 0-8). Fouled Out_Kendall, Myles. Rebounds_Prairie View 42 (Daniels 16), Alcorn St. 41 (Agnew 10). Assists_Prairie View 7 (Daniels 5), Alcorn St. 7 (Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Prairie View 21, Alcorn St. 18.
