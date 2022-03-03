Alcorn St. 72, MVSU 69

MVSU (2-25)
Grant 2-7 10-15 14, Perry 4-14 0-0 10, Umoh 2-4 0-0 4, Collins 8-17 5-9 24, McCoy 4-11 5-5 14, Ivory 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Aguer 0-0 0-0 0, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 20-29 69.
ALCORN ST. (14-15)
Henry 4-11 0-2 8, Joshua 3-5 2-4 8, McQuarters 6-8 2-3 14, Thomas 5-11 4-4 14, Walker 2-9 0-0 6, Brewton 3-6 0-3 6, Montgomery 3-10 3-4 10, Thorn 2-5 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 2-4 2, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 13-24 72.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 43-29. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 7-24 (Collins 3-10, Perry 2-7, Ivory 1-1, McCoy 1-3, Grant 0-2), Alcorn St. 3-17 (Walker 2-7, Montgomery 1-5, Brewton 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Thorn 0-3). Fouled Out_McCoy. Rebounds_MVSU 34 (Grant 10), Alcorn St. 48 (Henry 13). Assists_MVSU 11 (Grant, McCoy 4), Alcorn St. 7 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Alcorn St. 15. A_398 (7,000).
