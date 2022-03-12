On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Alcorn St. defeats Alabama A&M in SWAC tourney

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 12:23 am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Justsin Thomas scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Alcorn State to a 69-64 win over Alabama A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Keondre Montgomery added 14 points for Alcorn State (17-15).

Jalen Johnson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-18). Garrett Hicks added 20 points. Dailin Smith had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

