Alcorn St. defeats Alabama A&M in SWAC tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Justsin Thomas scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Alcorn State to a 69-64 win over Alabama A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Keondre Montgomery added 14 points for Alcorn State (17-15).

Jalen Johnson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-18). Garrett Hicks added 20 points. Dailin Smith had seven rebounds.

