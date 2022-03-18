On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alexander-Arnold to miss ‘weeks’ with hamstring injury

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 8:04 am
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss at least two weeks because of a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday.

The injury rules Alexander-Arnold out of the England squad for upcoming friendlies and raises doubts about his availability for Liverpool’s visit to Manchester City on April 10. City leads Liverpool by one point in the Premier League standings.

“I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent, so that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal match at Nottingham Forest.

James Milner and Conor Bradley are possible replacements, as is center back Joe Gomez.

Liverpool hosts Watford on April 2, then visits Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinals four days later. Then comes the match at Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold leads the Premier League with 11 assists.

Klopp wasn’t specific about how long the defender would be out, only confirming when asked if it would be “weeks.”

Alexander-Arnold sustained the injury during the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, though he played 90 minutes.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

