Sports News

Ali leads Akron against Ball State after 22-point game

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Akron Zips (19-9, 12-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-15, 8-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Ali Ali scored 22 points in Akron’s 91-83 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals have gone 9-4 in home games. Ball State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Zips are 12-6 against conference opponents. Akron has a 6-5 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Akron won the last meeting 84-74 on Jan. 12. Xavier Castaneda scored 29 points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough is averaging 11.4 points for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Ali is averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 68.6% over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

        Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

