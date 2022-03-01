American 69, Holy Cross 63

AMERICAN (10-21)
O’Neil 3-4 2-4 8, Rogers 2-5 0-0 4, Beckton 9-15 5-8 23, Smalls 4-5 0-0 8, Stephens 2-6 8-8 12, Alexander 4-8 2-3 10, Donadio 0-2 0-0 0, Knotek 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 25-47 19-25 69.
HOLY CROSS (9-22)
Gates 5-13 8-8 18, Dorsey 2-3 0-0 6, Luc 6-11 0-0 14, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Kenney 2-4 0-0 4, Martindale 6-11 0-1 13, Humphrey 0-6 4-4 4, Coulibaly 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 23-54 12-14 63.
Halftime_American 32-28. 3-Point Goals_American 0-3 (Beckton 0-1, Donadio 0-1, O’Neil 0-1), Holy Cross 5-17 (Dorsey 2-3, Luc 2-6, Martindale 1-3, Gates 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Humphrey 0-3). Fouled Out_Dorsey. Rebounds_American 30 (Beckton 9), Holy Cross 24 (Gates 10). Assists_American 15 (Stephens 8), Holy Cross 13 (Luc 4). Total Fouls_American 16, Holy Cross 20.
