Angels 5, Cubs 4

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 7:10 pm
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 31 5 8 5
R.Ortga cf 2 1 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 1 0 0 0
N.Crook lf 1 0 0 0 K.Mitan dh 1 1 1 0
Simmons dh 2 1 1 0 M.Duffy 2b 2 0 0 0
Trantos dh 2 0 2 1 Stfanic 2b 2 0 0 0
P.Wsdom 3b 3 0 1 1 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 1 0
Strumpf 3b 1 0 0 0 Gtewood 3b 2 0 1 1
Y.Gomes c 3 0 1 1 J.Walsh 1b 2 1 1 1
Higgins c 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Rivas 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0
J.Young 1b 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 2 1 1 1
Hrmsllo lf 3 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 2 0 1 1
Splveda 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Serra cf 2 0 0 0
Machado 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Adell rf 1 0 0 1
Perlaza rf 2 0 0 0 D.Thmas rf 2 0 1 0
Dchmann rf 2 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 2 0 0 0
B.Davis cf 1 1 0 0 Vlzquez ss 2 0 0 0
A.Weber ss 1 1 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0
Prciado ss 2 0 0 0 A.Rmine c 1 1 1 0
Lvelace c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 102 000 100 4
Los Angeles 000 220 100 5

E_Preciado (1), Lorenzen (1), Fletcher (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gomes (1), Rivas (1), Rendon (1), Marsh (1). HR_Ward (2). CS_Preciado (1). SF_Adell.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele 2 0 0 0 2 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sampson BS, 0-1 1 2-3 5 4 3 1 2
St. John 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Holder L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Lorenzen 3 3 3 2 1 2
Wantz 2 1 0 0 1 2
Daniel W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 2 1
Moran H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Weiss S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:45. A_6823

