Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Angels 7, Athletics 2

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 7:19 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 36 7 13 7
To.Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 0 1 0
S.Neuse 3b 2 1 1 1 Hnt Jr. dh 2 0 0 0
E.Andrs dh 3 1 1 0 M.Trout cf 1 1 0 0
St.Vogt dh 1 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 2 1 1 1
S.Mrphy c 3 0 1 1 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Thmes 1b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez 3b 1 1 1 2
S.Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Upton 1b 3 0 1 2
Jackson ss 1 0 1 0 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 1 0
C.Pnder 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Duffy 2b 3 1 3 0
McDnald cf 1 0 1 0 Myfield 2b 1 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 2 0 0 0
Schmann rf 1 0 0 0 M.Thiss c 2 0 0 0
McKnney lf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward rf 3 0 1 1
D.Kelly lf 1 0 0 0 M.Serra rf 1 0 0 0
K.Smith ss 2 0 0 0 J.Adell lf 3 0 1 0
A.Allen c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 1 1 0 0
Sk.Bolt cf 2 0 1 0 Fltcher ss 3 2 2 0
C.Lopes 2b 2 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 1 0 1 1
Oakland 100 000 010 2
Los Angeles 002 001 310 7

E_Oller (1), Kelly (1), Rendon 2 (2), Stassi (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Andrus (1), Marsh (2), Duffy (1), Fletcher (2). HR_Neuse (2), Velazquez (1). CS_Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn L, 0-1 4 6 2 2 2 1
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oller 1 1-3 5 4 4 0 0
Selman 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Syndergaard W, 1-0 3 2-3 1 1 0 1 4
Mayers H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Iglesias H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Tepera H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 1 3 1 1 0 2
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Quijada (Kelly).

PB_Allen.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:56. A_3511

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?