Angels 7, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hnt Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Andrs dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|St.Vogt dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Thmes 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|McDnald cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myfield 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schmann rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Kelly lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fltcher ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Oakland
|100
|000
|010
|–
|2
|Los Angeles
|002
|001
|310
|–
|7
E_Oller (1), Kelly (1), Rendon 2 (2), Stassi (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Andrus (1), Marsh (2), Duffy (1), Fletcher (2). HR_Neuse (2), Velazquez (1). CS_Smith (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Grimm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oller
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Selman
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard W, 1-0
|3
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Mayers H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tepera H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Quijada (Kelly).
PB_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:56. A_3511
