Angels 7, Mariners 3

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 9:45 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 6 Totals 31 3 5 3
Vlzquez 2b 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 1 1 0
Stfanic 2b 1 2 1 0 D.Moore ss 1 0 0 0
B.Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 J.Wnker lf 3 0 1 2
M.Serra cf 2 0 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
J.Adell lf 3 0 0 0 T.Frnce 1b 3 1 1 1
Mrtinez lf 2 0 2 1 Schiner 1b 1 0 0 0
Myfield ss 2 0 0 0 Haniger rf 2 0 0 0
Rengifo ss 3 0 1 0 Rdrguez rf 2 0 0 0
J.Rojas 3b 2 2 1 0 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0
Ke.Wong 3b 1 0 0 0 Cbllero 2b 2 0 0 0
Ta.Ward rf 2 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 1 0 1 0
D.Thmas rf 1 0 0 0 J.Rizzo 3b 2 0 1 0
M.Thiss c 2 1 2 3 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Wallach c 1 0 0 0 Trmmell cf 1 0 0 0
Lvelace c 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Gtewood 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrgan c 1 0 0 0
Plmeiro 1b 1 1 1 1 Raleigh dh 1 1 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 1 C.Sisco dh 0 0 0 0
Whtfeld dh 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 200 202 7
Seattle 002 001 000 3

E_Crawford (1), Scheiner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Stefanic (2), Martinez (1), Rengifo (1), Rojas (1), Crawford (1), Winker (1), Rizzo (1). HR_Thaiss (1), Palmeiro (1), Martinez (1), France (1). SB_Velazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers 2 1 0 0 0 5
Junk BS, 0-1 2 2 2 2 2 2
Barria W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 3
Ramos H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ortega H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Flexen 3 2 1 1 0 4
Misiewicz BS, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wojciechowski L, 0-1 2 4 2 1 1 3
Ellingson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mills 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by_Sisco.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:50. A_6915

