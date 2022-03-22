Angels 7, Rockies 4

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 31 7 7 7 Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 0 0 1 B.Doyle lf 2 0 0 0 D.Thmas dh 1 0 0 0 K.Brynt lf 2 0 1 0 M.Trout cf 1 0 0 1 Boswell cf 3 0 2 1 B.Marsh cf 2 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 1 Montero 1b 2 0 1 1 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0 Buchard rf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 2 1 0 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 1 1 2 A.Trejo ss 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 1 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 0 0 J.Adell rf 3 1 1 1 B.Srven c 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 Con.Joe dh 3 1 1 0 Ty.Wade 2b 2 1 1 0 Mat.Gil ph 1 1 1 0 Li.Soto 2b 0 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 2 1 0 T.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 0 Rengifo ss 1 0 0 0 Hlliard cf 2 1 1 1 A.Rmine c 0 1 0 0 K.Hlder 3b 2 0 1 1 Wallach c 2 0 0 0 Hmphrys c 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 020 002 – 4 Los Angeles 003 004 000 – 7

E_Rodgers (1), Trout (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rodgers (1), Gil (1), Rojas (3). HR_Walsh (1), Adell (2). SB_Hilliard (2), Marsh (1). SF_Trout.

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Freeland L, 0-1 3 3 3 2 1 1 Goudeau 2 0 0 0 1 1 Jones 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 Griep 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Cozart 1 1 0 0 2 1 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 3

Los Angeles Valdez 2 2 0 0 0 1 Iglesias W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mayers H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Loup H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 1 Quijada H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Warren 1 0 0 0 1 2 Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 2 Aro 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 Kristofak S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:08. A_4097

