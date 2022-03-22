Angels 7, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|
|Blckmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Doyle lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Thmas dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Brynt lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Boswell cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Montero 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Myfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buchard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Srven c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Con.Joe dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ty.Wade 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mat.Gil ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Li.Soto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fltcher ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|T.Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Rmine c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hmphrys c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|020
|002
|–
|4
|Los Angeles
|003
|004
|000
|–
|7
E_Rodgers (1), Trout (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rodgers (1), Gil (1), Rojas (3). HR_Walsh (1), Adell (2). SB_Hilliard (2), Marsh (1). SF_Trout.
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland L, 0-1
|3
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Goudeau
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jones
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Griep
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cozart
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Holder
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loup H, 1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Quijada H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barraclough
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aro
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kristofak S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:08. A_4097
