Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Angels 7, Rockies 4

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 7:32 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 31 7 7 7
Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 0 0 1
B.Doyle lf 2 0 0 0 D.Thmas dh 1 0 0 0
K.Brynt lf 2 0 1 0 M.Trout cf 1 0 0 1
Boswell cf 3 0 2 1 B.Marsh cf 2 0 1 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 1
Montero 1b 2 0 1 1 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0
C..Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0
Buchard rf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 2 1 0 0
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 1 1 2
A.Trejo ss 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 1 0
El.Diaz c 2 0 0 0 J.Adell rf 3 1 1 1
B.Srven c 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0
Con.Joe dh 3 1 1 0 Ty.Wade 2b 2 1 1 0
Mat.Gil ph 1 1 1 0 Li.Soto 2b 0 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 2 1 0
T.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 0 Rengifo ss 1 0 0 0
Hlliard cf 2 1 1 1 A.Rmine c 0 1 0 0
K.Hlder 3b 2 0 1 1 Wallach c 2 0 0 0
Hmphrys c 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 020 002 4
Los Angeles 003 004 000 7

E_Rodgers (1), Trout (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rodgers (1), Gil (1), Rojas (3). HR_Walsh (1), Adell (2). SB_Hilliard (2), Marsh (1). SF_Trout.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L, 0-1 3 3 3 2 1 1
Goudeau 2 0 0 0 1 1
Jones 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
Griep 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Cozart 1 1 0 0 2 1
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Valdez 2 2 0 0 0 1
Iglesias W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Loup H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Quijada H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Warren 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 2
Aro 1-3 4 2 2 0 0
Kristofak S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:08. A_4097

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Digital Transition Discussion -...
3|29 Building A Positive Security Culture...
3|29 Document Automation 101: Building Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee