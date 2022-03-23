On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
AP source: Chiefs send Hill to Dolphins for draft picks

DAVE SKRETTA
March 23, 2022 12:59 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the next extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussion with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But the talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

___

