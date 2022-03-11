On Air: This Just In
AP source: Cubs, Simmons agree to $4 million, 1-year deal

JAY COHEN
March 11, 2022 7:16 pm
1 min read
      

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person, confirming reports by The Athletic and MLB Network, spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.

A native of Curacao who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 when he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops, and his long range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.

The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.

The Cubs also agreed Friday to a contract extension with manager David Ross through 2024 through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025. Chicago won the NL Central two years ago in his first then, then finished with a 71-91 record in 2021 after breaking up their 2016 championship core prior to the July 30 trade deadline.

The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

