AP source: Jets agree to terms with former Seahawks CB Reed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets are signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

The 25-year-old Reed will be reunited with Jets coach Robert Saleh, who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco his first two seasons after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018 out of Kansas State.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it; deals are not made official until the NFL’s league year begins Wednesday.

The Athletic first reported the agreement Tuesday. NFL Network reported the deal is for three years and worth $33 million.

The Jets opened the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by addressing their defense a day after going heavy on offense. They re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios and running back Tevin Coleman on Monday, and agreed to terms on deals with guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The signing of Reed will help boost a young cornerbacks corps. He’s expected to start at one of the outside spots, with Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols — both starters last season — competing for the other. Hall is entering his third NFL season, while Echols is coming off his rookie year.

Reed had two interceptions while starting 14 games last season for the Seahawks. He also started eight games for Seattle in 2020 after being claimed off waivers from San Francisco during training camp.

Reed has four career interceptions with 19 passes defensed, one sack, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 55 games, including 24 starts.

