Arizona St. 65, Stanford 56

STANFORD (15-15)
Delaire 2-9 2-6 8, Ingram 2-10 3-4 8, Jones 5-11 1-2 14, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 1-6 0-0 2, Raynaud 3-5 0-1 6, Angel 4-5 2-2 14, Murrell 2-4 0-0 4, Silva 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 8-15 56.
ARIZONA ST. (14-16)
Graham 5-6 6-8 16, Lawrence 3-6 0-0 6, Gaffney 3-4 0-0 7, Horne 4-13 4-4 12, Jackson 8-15 2-4 18, Heath 2-5 1-2 6, Muhammad 0-2 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 13-18 65.
Halftime_Stanford 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 10-26 (Angel 4-5, Jones 3-7, Delaire 2-6, Ingram 1-2, Murrell 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, O’Connell 0-3), Arizona St. 2-17 (Gaffney 1-1, Heath 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, Horne 0-5, Jackson 0-6). Rebounds_Stanford 34 (Ingram 9), Arizona St. 24 (Jackson 6). Assists_Stanford 15 (Ingram 4), Arizona St. 16 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Stanford 18, Arizona St. 14.
