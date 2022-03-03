Arizona St. 71, California 44

CALIFORNIA (12-18)
Anticevich 3-9 0-0 8, Thiemann 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Celestine 4-12 2-2 11, Shepherd 4-13 0-0 9, Alajiki 1-3 0-0 2, Kuany 2-6 0-0 4, Foreman 1-5 0-0 3, Roberson 1-3 0-1 2, Anyanwu 0-2 1-2 1, Hyder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 3-5 44.
ARIZONA ST. (13-16)
Graham 4-10 0-4 8, Lawrence 5-7 2-2 12, Gaffney 4-5 2-2 11, Heath 5-10 0-0 12, Horne 5-9 2-4 13, Jackson 5-8 0-0 11, Muhammad 0-5 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 1-1 0-0 2, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, C.Ronzone 1-1 0-0 2, A.Ronzone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 6-12 71.
Halftime_Arizona St. 31-25. 3-Point Goals_California 5-26 (Anticevich 2-5, Shepherd 1-4, Celestine 1-5, Foreman 1-5, Roberson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Brown 0-2, Kuany 0-2), Arizona St. 5-13 (Heath 2-4, Gaffney 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Horne 1-3, Graham 0-1, Muhammad 0-2). Rebounds_California 31 (Anticevich, Roberson 6), Arizona St. 32 (Lawrence 9). Assists_California 15 (Brown 5), Arizona St. 18 (Jackson, Muhammad 4). Total Fouls_California 14, Arizona St. 11.
