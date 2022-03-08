Arizona State meets Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Sun Devils are 9-6 in home games. Arizona State is seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Cardinal have gone 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arizona State won 65-56 in the last matchup on March 5. Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 18 points, and Brandon Angel led Stanford with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Ingram is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

