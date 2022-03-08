Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona State meets Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Sun Devils are 9-6 in home games. Arizona State is seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Cardinal have gone 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arizona State won 65-56 in the last matchup on March 5. Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 18 points, and Brandon Angel led Stanford with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Ingram is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge