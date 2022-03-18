Trending:
Arizona Wildcats square off against Wright State Raiders in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 2:42 am
Wright State Raiders (22-13, 15-7 Horizon) vs. Arizona Wildcats (31-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Diego; Friday, 7:27 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -21.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and Wright State Raiders meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 18-2. Arizona is third in college basketball averaging 84.6 points and is shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Raiders are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State leads the Horizon scoring 76.0 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Trey Calvin is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

