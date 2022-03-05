On Air: This Just In!
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 6:48 pm
2 min read
      

Saturday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Third Round

Talor Gooch 69-68-72—209 -7
Billy Horschel 67-71-71—209 -7
Viktor Hovland 69-66-75—210 -6
Scottie Scheffler 70-73-68—211 -5
Gary Woodland 70-72-70—212 -4
Chris Kirk 69-76-68—213 -3
Graeme McDowell 68-76-69—213 -3
Rory McIlroy 65-72-76—213 -3
Corey Conners 72-73-69—214 -2
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71-70—214 -2
Russell Henley 70-72-72—214 -2
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68-78—215 -1
Charles Howell III 68-73-74—215 -1
Sungjae Im 68-77-70—215 -1
Nick Watney 74-72-69—215 -1
Will Zalatoris 68-77-70—215 -1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-74-69—216 E
Keegan Bradley 71-75-70—216 E
Sam Burns 72-69-75—216 E
Tom Hoge 78-69-69—216 E
Max Homa 69-74-73—216 E
Beau Hossler 67-74-75—216 E
Martin Laird 72-69-75—216 E
Jon Rahm 72-70-74—216 E
Aaron Wise 69-73-74—216 E
Tommy Fleetwood 74-73-70—217 +1
Patton Kizzire 69-72-76—217 +1
Troy Merritt 71-72-74—217 +1
Sebastian Munoz 72-74-71—217 +1
Taylor Pendrith 71-72-74—217 +1
J.J. Spaun 67-75-75—217 +1
Cameron Young 70-71-76—217 +1
Paul Casey 71-70-77—218 +2
Lucas Herbert 73-71-74—218 +2
Stephan Jaeger 70-73-75—218 +2
Si Woo Kim 69-76-73—218 +2
Jason Kokrak 73-74-71—218 +2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-76-72—218 +2
Taylor Moore 71-75-72—218 +2
Ian Poulter 68-75-75—218 +2
Adam Scott 68-76-74—218 +2
Cameron Champ 70-75-74—219 +3
Rickie Fowler 70-73-76—219 +3
Lanto Griffin 70-73-76—219 +3
Adam Long 69-78-72—219 +3
Thomas Pieters 74-73-72—219 +3
Nick Taylor 70-77-72—219 +3
Davis Thompson 73-71-75—219 +3
Brendon Todd 73-72-74—219 +3
Vince Whaley 72-75-72—219 +3
Danny Willett 73-71-75—219 +3
Sergio Garcia 75-70-75—220 +4
David Lipsky 71-71-78—220 +4
Denny McCarthy 73-74-73—220 +4
Adam Schenk 70-74-76—220 +4
Brendan Steele 70-73-77—220 +4
Lee Westwood 70-74-76—220 +4
Matt Jones 70-75-76—221 +5
Marc Leishman 70-73-78—221 +5
Hideki Matsuyama 73-72-76—221 +5
Patrick Rodgers 72-75-74—221 +5
Alex Smalley 73-71-77—221 +5
Dylan Frittelli 70-76-76—222 +6
Padraig Harrington 73-74-75—222 +6
Zach Johnson 72-75-75—222 +6
Anirban Lahiri 73-73-76—222 +6
John Pak 74-73-75—222 +6
Pat Perez 71-75-76—222 +6
Sam Ryder 73-72-77—222 +6
Matthew Wolff 72-73-77—222 +6
Lucas Glover 74-72-77—223 +7
Maverick McNealy 73-74-76—223 +7
Danny Lee 73-74-77—224 +8
Keith Mitchell 72-74-78—224 +8
Chez Reavie 72-75-77—224 +8
Greyson Sigg 71-75-79—225 +9
Hayden Buckley 69-73-84—226 +10
Rory Sabbatini 77-69-WD

