Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

Saturday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Third Round

Talor Gooch 69-68-72—209 -7 Billy Horschel 67-71-71—209 -7 Viktor Hovland 69-66-75—210 -6 Scottie Scheffler 70-73-68—211 -5 Gary Woodland 70-72-70—212 -4 Chris Kirk 69-76-68—213 -3 Graeme McDowell 68-76-69—213 -3 Rory McIlroy 65-72-76—213 -3 Corey Conners 72-73-69—214 -2 Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71-70—214 -2 Russell Henley 70-72-72—214 -2 Tyrrell Hatton 69-68-78—215 -1 Charles Howell III 68-73-74—215 -1 Sungjae Im 68-77-70—215 -1 Nick Watney 74-72-69—215 -1 Will Zalatoris 68-77-70—215 -1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-74-69—216 E Keegan Bradley 71-75-70—216 E Sam Burns 72-69-75—216 E Tom Hoge 78-69-69—216 E Max Homa 69-74-73—216 E Beau Hossler 67-74-75—216 E Martin Laird 72-69-75—216 E Jon Rahm 72-70-74—216 E Aaron Wise 69-73-74—216 E Tommy Fleetwood 74-73-70—217 +1 Patton Kizzire 69-72-76—217 +1 Troy Merritt 71-72-74—217 +1 Sebastian Munoz 72-74-71—217 +1 Taylor Pendrith 71-72-74—217 +1 J.J. Spaun 67-75-75—217 +1 Cameron Young 70-71-76—217 +1 Paul Casey 71-70-77—218 +2 Lucas Herbert 73-71-74—218 +2 Stephan Jaeger 70-73-75—218 +2 Si Woo Kim 69-76-73—218 +2 Jason Kokrak 73-74-71—218 +2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-76-72—218 +2 Taylor Moore 71-75-72—218 +2 Ian Poulter 68-75-75—218 +2 Adam Scott 68-76-74—218 +2 Cameron Champ 70-75-74—219 +3 Rickie Fowler 70-73-76—219 +3 Lanto Griffin 70-73-76—219 +3 Adam Long 69-78-72—219 +3 Thomas Pieters 74-73-72—219 +3 Nick Taylor 70-77-72—219 +3 Davis Thompson 73-71-75—219 +3 Brendon Todd 73-72-74—219 +3 Vince Whaley 72-75-72—219 +3 Danny Willett 73-71-75—219 +3 Sergio Garcia 75-70-75—220 +4 David Lipsky 71-71-78—220 +4 Denny McCarthy 73-74-73—220 +4 Adam Schenk 70-74-76—220 +4 Brendan Steele 70-73-77—220 +4 Lee Westwood 70-74-76—220 +4 Matt Jones 70-75-76—221 +5 Marc Leishman 70-73-78—221 +5 Hideki Matsuyama 73-72-76—221 +5 Patrick Rodgers 72-75-74—221 +5 Alex Smalley 73-71-77—221 +5 Dylan Frittelli 70-76-76—222 +6 Padraig Harrington 73-74-75—222 +6 Zach Johnson 72-75-75—222 +6 Anirban Lahiri 73-73-76—222 +6 John Pak 74-73-75—222 +6 Pat Perez 71-75-76—222 +6 Sam Ryder 73-72-77—222 +6 Matthew Wolff 72-73-77—222 +6 Lucas Glover 74-72-77—223 +7 Maverick McNealy 73-74-76—223 +7 Danny Lee 73-74-77—224 +8 Keith Mitchell 72-74-78—224 +8 Chez Reavie 72-75-77—224 +8 Greyson Sigg 71-75-79—225 +9 Hayden Buckley 69-73-84—226 +10 Rory Sabbatini 77-69-WD

