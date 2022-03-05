Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Talor Gooch
|69-68-72—209
|-7
|Billy Horschel
|67-71-71—209
|-7
|Viktor Hovland
|69-66-75—210
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-73-68—211
|-5
|Gary Woodland
|70-72-70—212
|-4
|Chris Kirk
|69-76-68—213
|-3
|Graeme McDowell
|68-76-69—213
|-3
|Rory McIlroy
|65-72-76—213
|-3
|Corey Conners
|72-73-69—214
|-2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73-71-70—214
|-2
|Russell Henley
|70-72-72—214
|-2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-68-78—215
|-1
|Charles Howell III
|68-73-74—215
|-1
|Sungjae Im
|68-77-70—215
|-1
|Nick Watney
|74-72-69—215
|-1
|Will Zalatoris
|68-77-70—215
|-1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|73-74-69—216
|E
|Keegan Bradley
|71-75-70—216
|E
|Sam Burns
|72-69-75—216
|E
|Tom Hoge
|78-69-69—216
|E
|Max Homa
|69-74-73—216
|E
|Beau Hossler
|67-74-75—216
|E
|Martin Laird
|72-69-75—216
|E
|Jon Rahm
|72-70-74—216
|E
|Aaron Wise
|69-73-74—216
|E
|Tommy Fleetwood
|74-73-70—217
|+1
|Patton Kizzire
|69-72-76—217
|+1
|Troy Merritt
|71-72-74—217
|+1
|Sebastian Munoz
|72-74-71—217
|+1
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-72-74—217
|+1
|J.J. Spaun
|67-75-75—217
|+1
|Cameron Young
|70-71-76—217
|+1
|Paul Casey
|71-70-77—218
|+2
|Lucas Herbert
|73-71-74—218
|+2
|Stephan Jaeger
|70-73-75—218
|+2
|Si Woo Kim
|69-76-73—218
|+2
|Jason Kokrak
|73-74-71—218
|+2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-76-72—218
|+2
|Taylor Moore
|71-75-72—218
|+2
|Ian Poulter
|68-75-75—218
|+2
|Adam Scott
|68-76-74—218
|+2
|Cameron Champ
|70-75-74—219
|+3
|Rickie Fowler
|70-73-76—219
|+3
|Lanto Griffin
|70-73-76—219
|+3
|Adam Long
|69-78-72—219
|+3
|Thomas Pieters
|74-73-72—219
|+3
|Nick Taylor
|70-77-72—219
|+3
|Davis Thompson
|73-71-75—219
|+3
|Brendon Todd
|73-72-74—219
|+3
|Vince Whaley
|72-75-72—219
|+3
|Danny Willett
|73-71-75—219
|+3
|Sergio Garcia
|75-70-75—220
|+4
|David Lipsky
|71-71-78—220
|+4
|Denny McCarthy
|73-74-73—220
|+4
|Adam Schenk
|70-74-76—220
|+4
|Brendan Steele
|70-73-77—220
|+4
|Lee Westwood
|70-74-76—220
|+4
|Matt Jones
|70-75-76—221
|+5
|Marc Leishman
|70-73-78—221
|+5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|73-72-76—221
|+5
|Patrick Rodgers
|72-75-74—221
|+5
|Alex Smalley
|73-71-77—221
|+5
|Dylan Frittelli
|70-76-76—222
|+6
|Padraig Harrington
|73-74-75—222
|+6
|Zach Johnson
|72-75-75—222
|+6
|Anirban Lahiri
|73-73-76—222
|+6
|John Pak
|74-73-75—222
|+6
|Pat Perez
|71-75-76—222
|+6
|Sam Ryder
|73-72-77—222
|+6
|Matthew Wolff
|72-73-77—222
|+6
|Lucas Glover
|74-72-77—223
|+7
|Maverick McNealy
|73-74-76—223
|+7
|Danny Lee
|73-74-77—224
|+8
|Keith Mitchell
|72-74-78—224
|+8
|Chez Reavie
|72-75-77—224
|+8
|Greyson Sigg
|71-75-79—225
|+9
|Hayden Buckley
|69-73-84—226
|+10
|Rory Sabbatini
|77-69-WD
