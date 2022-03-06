Trending:
Sports News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 6:53 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72—283 -5
Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69—284 -4
Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75—284 -4
Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74—284 -4
Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72—285 -3
Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73—285 -3
Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77—286 -2
Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68—286 -2
Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71—287 -1
Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73—287 -1
Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72—288 E
Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74—288 E
Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75—289 +1
Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76—289 +1
Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76—289 +1
Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72—289 +1
Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74—290 +2
Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74—290 +2
Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74—290 +2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75—291 +3
Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74—291 +3
Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75—291 +3
Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76—291 +3
Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70—291 +3
Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76—291 +3
Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74—292 +4
Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74—292 +4
David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72—292 +4
Sebastian Munoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75—292 +4
Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74—292 +4
Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72—292 +4
Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77—293 +5
Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78—293 +5
Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76—293 +5
Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74—293 +5
Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74—293 +5
Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74—293 +5
Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74—294 +6
Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73—294 +6
Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73—294 +6
Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79—294 +6
Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73—295 +7
Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73—295 +7
Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73—295 +7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77—295 +7
Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77—295 +7
Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78—295 +7
Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73—295 +7
Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77—295 +7
Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75—295 +7
Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76—295 +7
Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296 +8
Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296 +8
Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78—296 +8
Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75—296 +8
Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80—296 +8
J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79—296 +8
Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77—296 +8
John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74—296 +8
Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78—297 +9
Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79—298 +10
Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74—298 +10
Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78—298 +10
Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74—298 +10
Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76—298 +10
Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79—298 +10
Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76—298 +10
Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73—299 +11
Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78—299 +11
Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74—299 +11
Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79—299 +11
Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83—301 +13
Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79—302 +14
Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81—304 +16
Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82—304 +16
Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87—304 +16
Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83—307 +19

