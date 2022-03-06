Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

Sunday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72—283 -5 Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69—284 -4 Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75—284 -4 Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74—284 -4 Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72—285 -3 Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73—285 -3 Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77—286 -2 Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68—286 -2 Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71—287 -1 Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73—287 -1 Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72—288 E Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74—288 E Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75—289 +1 Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76—289 +1 Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76—289 +1 Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72—289 +1 Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74—290 +2 Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74—290 +2 Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74—290 +2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75—291 +3 Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74—291 +3 Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75—291 +3 Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76—291 +3 Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70—291 +3 Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76—291 +3 Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74—292 +4 Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74—292 +4 David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72—292 +4 Sebastian Munoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75—292 +4 Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74—292 +4 Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72—292 +4 Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77—293 +5 Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78—293 +5 Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76—293 +5 Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74—293 +5 Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74—293 +5 Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74—293 +5 Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74—294 +6 Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73—294 +6 Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73—294 +6 Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79—294 +6 Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73—295 +7 Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73—295 +7 Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73—295 +7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77—295 +7 Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77—295 +7 Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78—295 +7 Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73—295 +7 Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77—295 +7 Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75—295 +7 Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76—295 +7 Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296 +8 Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296 +8 Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78—296 +8 Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75—296 +8 Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80—296 +8 J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79—296 +8 Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77—296 +8 John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74—296 +8 Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78—297 +9 Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79—298 +10 Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74—298 +10 Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78—298 +10 Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74—298 +10 Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76—298 +10 Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79—298 +10 Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76—298 +10 Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73—299 +11 Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78—299 +11 Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74—299 +11 Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79—299 +11 Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83—301 +13 Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79—302 +14 Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81—304 +16 Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82—304 +16 Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87—304 +16 Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83—307 +19

