Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

|Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000
|70-73-68-72—283
|-5
|Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000
|69-68-78-69—284
|-4
|Billy Horschel (218), $908,000
|67-71-71-75—284
|-4
|Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000
|69-66-75-74—284
|-4
|Chris Kirk (110), $463,500
|69-76-68-72—285
|-3
|Gary Woodland (110), $463,500
|70-72-70-73—285
|-3
|Talor Gooch (92), $390,000
|69-68-72-77—286
|-2
|Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000
|73-71-74-68—286
|-2
|Sam Burns (81), $339,000
|72-69-75-71—287
|-1
|Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000
|73-71-70-73—287
|-1
|Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000
|71-75-70-72—288
|E
|Corey Conners (71), $291,000
|72-73-69-74—288
|E
|Russell Henley (61), $228,000
|70-72-72-75—289
|+1
|Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000
|68-76-69-76—289
|+1
|Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000
|65-72-76-76—289
|+1
|Cameron Young (61), $228,000
|70-71-76-72—289
|+1
|Max Homa (53), $183,000
|69-74-73-74—290
|+2
|Jon Rahm (53), $183,000
|72-70-74-74—290
|+2
|Aaron Wise (53), $183,000
|69-73-74-74—290
|+2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400
|73-74-69-75—291
|+3
|Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400
|74-73-70-74—291
|+3
|Beau Hossler (45), $131,400
|67-74-75-75—291
|+3
|Sungjae Im (45), $131,400
|68-77-70-76—291
|+3
|Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400
|73-72-76-70—291
|+3
|Nick Watney (45), $131,400
|74-72-69-76—291
|+3
|Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600
|69-76-73-74—292
|+4
|Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600
|73-74-71-74—292
|+4
|David Lipsky (34), $87,600
|71-71-78-72—292
|+4
|Sebastian Munoz (34), $87,600
|72-74-71-75—292
|+4
|Adam Scott (34), $87,600
|68-76-74-74—292
|+4
|Brendan Steele (34), $87,600
|70-73-77-72—292
|+4
|Tom Hoge (25), $67,000
|78-69-69-77—293
|+5
|Charles Howell III (25), $67,000
|68-73-74-78—293
|+5
|Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000
|69-72-76-76—293
|+5
|Adam Long (25), $67,000
|69-78-72-74—293
|+5
|Nick Taylor (25), $67,000
|70-77-72-74—293
|+5
|Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000
|74-73-72-74—293
|+5
|Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400
|75-70-75-74—294
|+6
|Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400
|72-75-74-73—294
|+6
|Alex Smalley (19), $53,400
|73-71-77-73—294
|+6
|Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400
|68-77-70-79—294
|+6
|Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464
|70-76-76-73—295
|+7
|Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464
|73-74-75-73—295
|+7
|Zach Johnson (12), $37,464
|72-75-75-73—295
|+7
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $37,464
|70-76-72-77—295
|+7
|Taylor Moore (12), $37,464
|71-75-72-77—295
|+7
|Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464
|71-72-74-78—295
|+7
|Pat Perez (12), $37,464
|71-75-76-73—295
|+7
|Ian Poulter (12), $37,464
|68-75-75-77—295
|+7
|Adam Schenk (12), $37,464
|70-74-76-75—295
|+7
|Davis Thompson (0), $37,464
|73-71-75-76—295
|+7
|Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170
|70-73-76-77—296
|+8
|Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170
|70-73-76-77—296
|+8
|Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170
|70-73-75-78—296
|+8
|Matt Jones (7), $28,170
|70-75-76-75—296
|+8
|Martin Laird (7), $28,170
|72-69-75-80—296
|+8
|J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170
|67-75-75-79—296
|+8
|Danny Willett (7), $28,170
|73-71-75-77—296
|+8
|John Pak (0), $28,170
|74-73-75-74—296
|+8
|Brendon Todd (6), $27,000
|73-72-74-78—297
|+9
|Cameron Champ (5), $26,040
|70-75-74-79—298
|+10
|Danny Lee (5), $26,040
|73-74-77-74—298
|+10
|Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040
|73-74-73-78—298
|+10
|Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040
|72-74-78-74—298
|+10
|Sam Ryder (5), $26,040
|73-72-77-76—298
|+10
|Vince Whaley (5), $26,040
|72-75-72-79—298
|+10
|Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040
|72-73-77-76—298
|+10
|Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720
|69-73-84-73—299
|+11
|Marc Leishman (4), $24,720
|70-73-78-78—299
|+11
|Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720
|71-75-79-74—299
|+11
|Lee Westwood (4), $24,720
|70-74-76-79—299
|+11
|Paul Casey (3), $24,120
|71-70-77-83—301
|+13
|Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880
|73-74-76-79—302
|+14
|Lucas Glover (3), $23,400
|74-72-77-81—304
|+16
|Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400
|73-73-76-82—304
|+16
|Troy Merritt (3), $23,400
|71-72-74-87—304
|+16
|Chez Reavie (3), $22,920
|72-75-77-83—307
|+19
