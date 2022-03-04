Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

Friday
At Bay Hill Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
Second Round
|Viktor Hovland
|69-66—135
|Talor Gooch
|69-68—137
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-68—137
|Rory McIlroy
|65-72—137
|Billy Horschel
|67-71—138
|Sam Burns
|72-69—141
|Paul Casey
|71-70—141
|Beau Hossler
|67-74—141
|Charles Howell III
|68-73—141
|Patton Kizzire
|69-72—141
|Martin Laird
|72-69—141
|Cameron Young
|70-71—141
|Hayden Buckley
|69-73—142
|Russell Henley
|70-72—142
|David Lipsky
|71-71—142
|Jon Rahm
|72-70—142
|J.J. Spaun
|67-75—142
|Aaron Wise
|69-73—142
|Gary Woodland
|70-72—142
|Rickie Fowler
|70-73—143
|Lanto Griffin
|70-73—143
|Max Homa
|69-74—143
|Stephan Jaeger
|70-73—143
|Marc Leishman
|70-73—143
|Troy Merritt
|71-72—143
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-72—143
|Ian Poulter
|68-75—143
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-73—143
|Brendan Steele
|70-73—143
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73-71—144
|Lucas Herbert
|73-71—144
|Graeme McDowell
|68-76—144
|Adam Schenk
|70-74—144
|Adam Scott
|68-76—144
|Alex Smalley
|73-71—144
|Davis Thompson
|73-71—144
|Lee Westwood
|70-74—144
|Danny Willett
|73-71—144
|Cameron Champ
|70-75—145
|Corey Conners
|72-73—145
|Sergio Garcia
|75-70—145
|Sungjae Im
|68-77—145
|Matt Jones
|70-75—145
|Si Woo Kim
|69-76—145
|Chris Kirk
|69-76—145
|Hideki Matsuyama
|73-72—145
|Sam Ryder
|73-72—145
|Brendon Todd
|73-72—145
|Matthew Wolff
|72-73—145
|Will Zalatoris
|68-77—145
|Keegan Bradley
|71-75—146
|Dylan Frittelli
|70-76—146
|Lucas Glover
|74-72—146
|Anirban Lahiri
|73-73—146
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-76—146
|Keith Mitchell
|72-74—146
|Taylor Moore
|71-75—146
|Sebastian Munoz
|72-74—146
|Pat Perez
|71-75—146
|Rory Sabbatini
|77-69—146
|Greyson Sigg
|71-75—146
|Nick Watney
|74-72—146
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|73-74—147
|Tommy Fleetwood
|74-73—147
|Padraig Harrington
|73-74—147
|Tom Hoge
|78-69—147
|Zach Johnson
|72-75—147
|Jason Kokrak
|73-74—147
|Danny Lee
|73-74—147
|Adam Long
|69-78—147
|Denny McCarthy
|73-74—147
|Maverick McNealy
|73-74—147
|John Pak
|74-73—147
|Thomas Pieters
|74-73—147
|Chez Reavie
|72-75—147
|Patrick Rodgers
|72-75—147
|Nick Taylor
|70-77—147
|Vince Whaley
|72-75—147
Missed Cut
|Doug Ghim
|71-77—148
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|75-73—148
|Takumi Kanaya
|74-74—148
|Scott Piercy
|76-72—148
|Patrick Reed
|72-76—148
|Kevin Streelman
|75-73—148
|Kevin Tway
|73-75—148
|Jonathan Byrd
|74-75—149
|Branden Grace
|71-78—149
|Luke List
|74-75—149
|Peter Malnati
|75-74—149
|Henrik Norlander
|70-79—149
|Andrew Putnam
|74-75—149
|Justin Rose
|74-75—149
|Brandt Snedeker
|73-76—149
|Henrik Stenson
|73-76—149
|Adam Svensson
|70-79—149
|Michael Thompson
|77-72—149
|Lee Hodges
|70-80—150
|Davis Riley
|70-80—150
|Sepp Straka
|76-74—150
|Cameron Davis
|75-76—151
|Greg Koch
|75-76—151
|Trey Mullinax
|77-74—151
|Charl Schwartzel
|77-74—151
|Kevin Kisner
|75-77—152
|Seamus Power
|80-72—152
|Aaron Rai
|74-78—152
|Scott Stallings
|76-76—152
|Sahith Theegala
|73-79—152
|Erik Van Rooyen
|73-79—152
|Garrick Higgo
|78-76—154
|Sean O’Hair
|74-80—154
|Hudson Swafford
|77-78—155
|Matt Wallace
|76-79—155
|James Piot
|78-78—156
|Cameron Tringale
|78-78—156
|Min Woo Lee
|75-82—157
|Carlos Ortiz
|77-80—157
|Kevin Na
|81-77—158
|Paul Barjon
|76-83—159
|Sam Bennett
|74-85—159
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.