Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

Friday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Second Round

Viktor Hovland 69-66—135 Talor Gooch 69-68—137 Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137 Rory McIlroy 65-72—137 Billy Horschel 67-71—138 Sam Burns 72-69—141 Paul Casey 71-70—141 Beau Hossler 67-74—141 Charles Howell III 68-73—141 Patton Kizzire 69-72—141 Martin Laird 72-69—141 Cameron Young 70-71—141 Hayden Buckley 69-73—142 Russell Henley 70-72—142 David Lipsky 71-71—142 Jon Rahm 72-70—142 J.J. Spaun 67-75—142 Aaron Wise 69-73—142 Gary Woodland 70-72—142 Rickie Fowler 70-73—143 Lanto Griffin 70-73—143 Max Homa 69-74—143 Stephan Jaeger 70-73—143 Marc Leishman 70-73—143 Troy Merritt 71-72—143 Taylor Pendrith 71-72—143 Ian Poulter 68-75—143 Scottie Scheffler 70-73—143 Brendan Steele 70-73—143 Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71—144 Lucas Herbert 73-71—144 Graeme McDowell 68-76—144 Adam Schenk 70-74—144 Adam Scott 68-76—144 Alex Smalley 73-71—144 Davis Thompson 73-71—144 Lee Westwood 70-74—144 Danny Willett 73-71—144 Cameron Champ 70-75—145 Corey Conners 72-73—145 Sergio Garcia 75-70—145 Sungjae Im 68-77—145 Matt Jones 70-75—145 Si Woo Kim 69-76—145 Chris Kirk 69-76—145 Hideki Matsuyama 73-72—145 Sam Ryder 73-72—145 Brendon Todd 73-72—145 Matthew Wolff 72-73—145 Will Zalatoris 68-77—145 Keegan Bradley 71-75—146 Dylan Frittelli 70-76—146 Lucas Glover 74-72—146 Anirban Lahiri 73-73—146 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-76—146 Keith Mitchell 72-74—146 Taylor Moore 71-75—146 Sebastian Munoz 72-74—146 Pat Perez 71-75—146 Rory Sabbatini 77-69—146 Greyson Sigg 71-75—146 Nick Watney 74-72—146 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-74—147 Tommy Fleetwood 74-73—147 Padraig Harrington 73-74—147 Tom Hoge 78-69—147 Zach Johnson 72-75—147 Jason Kokrak 73-74—147 Danny Lee 73-74—147 Adam Long 69-78—147 Denny McCarthy 73-74—147 Maverick McNealy 73-74—147 John Pak 74-73—147 Thomas Pieters 74-73—147 Chez Reavie 72-75—147 Patrick Rodgers 72-75—147 Nick Taylor 70-77—147 Vince Whaley 72-75—147

Missed Cut

Doug Ghim 71-77—148 Nicolai Hojgaard 75-73—148 Takumi Kanaya 74-74—148 Scott Piercy 76-72—148 Patrick Reed 72-76—148 Kevin Streelman 75-73—148 Kevin Tway 73-75—148 Jonathan Byrd 74-75—149 Branden Grace 71-78—149 Luke List 74-75—149 Peter Malnati 75-74—149 Henrik Norlander 70-79—149 Andrew Putnam 74-75—149 Justin Rose 74-75—149 Brandt Snedeker 73-76—149 Henrik Stenson 73-76—149 Adam Svensson 70-79—149 Michael Thompson 77-72—149 Lee Hodges 70-80—150 Davis Riley 70-80—150 Sepp Straka 76-74—150 Cameron Davis 75-76—151 Greg Koch 75-76—151 Trey Mullinax 77-74—151 Charl Schwartzel 77-74—151 Kevin Kisner 75-77—152 Seamus Power 80-72—152 Aaron Rai 74-78—152 Scott Stallings 76-76—152 Sahith Theegala 73-79—152 Erik Van Rooyen 73-79—152 Garrick Higgo 78-76—154 Sean O’Hair 74-80—154 Hudson Swafford 77-78—155 Matt Wallace 76-79—155 James Piot 78-78—156 Cameron Tringale 78-78—156 Min Woo Lee 75-82—157 Carlos Ortiz 77-80—157 Kevin Na 81-77—158 Paul Barjon 76-83—159 Sam Bennett 74-85—159

