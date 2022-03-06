Trending:
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 6:53 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72—283
Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69—284
Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75—284
Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74—284
Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72—285
Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73—285
Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77—286
Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68—286
Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71—287
Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73—287
Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72—288
Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74—288
Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75—289
Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76—289
Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76—289
Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72—289
Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74—290
Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74—290
Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74—290
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75—291
Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74—291
Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75—291
Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76—291
Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70—291
Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76—291
Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74—292
Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74—292
David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72—292
Sebastian Munoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75—292
Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74—292
Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72—292
Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77—293
Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78—293
Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76—293
Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74—293
Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74—293
Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74—293
Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74—294
Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73—294
Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73—294
Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79—294
Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73—295
Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73—295
Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73—295
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77—295
Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77—295
Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78—295
Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73—295
Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77—295
Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75—295
Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76—295
Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296
Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296
Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78—296
Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75—296
Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80—296
J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79—296
Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77—296
John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74—296
Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78—297
Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79—298
Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74—298
Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78—298
Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74—298
Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76—298
Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79—298
Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76—298
Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73—299
Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78—299
Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74—299
Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79—299
Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83—301
Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79—302
Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81—304
Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82—304
Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87—304
Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83—307

