Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

Sunday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72—283 Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69—284 Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75—284 Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74—284 Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72—285 Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73—285 Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77—286 Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68—286 Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71—287 Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73—287 Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72—288 Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74—288 Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75—289 Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76—289 Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76—289 Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72—289 Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74—290 Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74—290 Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74—290 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75—291 Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74—291 Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75—291 Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76—291 Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70—291 Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76—291 Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74—292 Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74—292 David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72—292 Sebastian Munoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75—292 Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74—292 Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72—292 Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77—293 Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78—293 Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76—293 Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74—293 Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74—293 Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74—293 Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74—294 Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73—294 Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73—294 Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79—294 Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73—295 Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73—295 Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73—295 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77—295 Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77—295 Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78—295 Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73—295 Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77—295 Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75—295 Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76—295 Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296 Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77—296 Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78—296 Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75—296 Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80—296 J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79—296 Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77—296 John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74—296 Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78—297 Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79—298 Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74—298 Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78—298 Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74—298 Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76—298 Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79—298 Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76—298 Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73—299 Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78—299 Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74—299 Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79—299 Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83—301 Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79—302 Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81—304 Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82—304 Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87—304 Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83—307

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.