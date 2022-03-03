Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

Thursday
At Bay Hill Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
First Round
|Rory McIlroy
|33-32—65
|Billy Horschel
|34-33—67
|Beau Hossler
|34-33—67
|J.J. Spaun
|34-33—67
|Charles Howell III
|34-34—68
|Sungjae Im
|35-33—68
|Graeme McDowell
|34-34—68
|Ian Poulter
|33-35—68
|Adam Scott
|34-34—68
|Will Zalatoris
|36-32—68
|Hayden Buckley
|35-34—69
|Talor Gooch
|35-34—69
|Tyrrell Hatton
|35-34—69
|Max Homa
|35-34—69
|Viktor Hovland
|35-34—69
|Si Woo Kim
|34-35—69
|Chris Kirk
|36-33—69
|Patton Kizzire
|34-35—69
|Adam Long
|35-34—69
|Aaron Wise
|37-32—69
|Cameron Champ
|35-35—70
|Rickie Fowler
|36-34—70
|Dylan Frittelli
|36-34—70
|Lanto Griffin
|37-33—70
|Russell Henley
|32-38—70
|Lee Hodges
|36-34—70
|Stephan Jaeger
|36-34—70
|Matt Jones
|34-36—70
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|35-35—70
|Marc Leishman
|35-35—70
|Henrik Norlander
|34-36—70
|Davis Riley
|38-32—70
|Scottie Scheffler
|34-36—70
|Adam Schenk
|36-34—70
|Brendan Steele
|35-35—70
|Adam Svensson
|33-37—70
|Nick Taylor
|36-34—70
|Lee Westwood
|35-35—70
|Gary Woodland
|36-34—70
|Cameron Young
|37-33—70
|Keegan Bradley
|36-35—71
|Paul Casey
|34-37—71
|Doug Ghim
|38-33—71
|Branden Grace
|37-34—71
|David Lipsky
|32-39—71
|Troy Merritt
|35-36—71
|Taylor Moore
|36-35—71
|Taylor Pendrith
|37-34—71
|Pat Perez
|35-36—71
|Greyson Sigg
|36-35—71
|Sam Burns
|38-34—72
|Corey Conners
|37-35—72
|Zach Johnson
|36-36—72
|Martin Laird
|35-37—72
|Keith Mitchell
|37-35—72
|Sebastian Munoz
|35-37—72
|Jon Rahm
|38-34—72
|Chez Reavie
|37-35—72
|Patrick Reed
|34-38—72
|Patrick Rodgers
|35-37—72
|Vince Whaley
|38-34—72
|Matthew Wolff
|35-37—72
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|38-35—73
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|38-35—73
|Padraig Harrington
|37-36—73
|Lucas Herbert
|36-37—73
|Jason Kokrak
|37-36—73
|Anirban Lahiri
|35-38—73
|Danny Lee
|38-35—73
|Hideki Matsuyama
|37-36—73
|Denny McCarthy
|38-35—73
|Maverick McNealy
|37-36—73
|Sam Ryder
|37-36—73
|Alex Smalley
|37-36—73
|Brandt Snedeker
|39-34—73
|Henrik Stenson
|36-37—73
|Sahith Theegala
|38-35—73
|Davis Thompson
|38-35—73
|Brendon Todd
|36-37—73
|Kevin Tway
|37-36—73
|Erik Van Rooyen
|36-37—73
|Danny Willett
|39-34—73
|Sam Bennett
|37-37—74
|Jonathan Byrd
|38-36—74
|Tommy Fleetwood
|36-38—74
|Lucas Glover
|40-34—74
|Takumi Kanaya
|39-35—74
|Luke List
|36-38—74
|Sean O’Hair
|38-36—74
|John Pak
|38-36—74
|Thomas Pieters
|37-37—74
|Andrew Putnam
|38-36—74
|Aaron Rai
|38-36—74
|Justin Rose
|39-35—74
|Nick Watney
|38-36—74
|Cameron Davis
|35-40—75
|Sergio Garcia
|40-35—75
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|37-38—75
|Kevin Kisner
|40-35—75
|Greg Koch
|37-38—75
|Min Woo Lee
|40-35—75
|Peter Malnati
|37-38—75
|Kevin Streelman
|39-36—75
|Paul Barjon
|39-37—76
|Scott Piercy
|36-40—76
|Scott Stallings
|38-38—76
|Sepp Straka
|39-37—76
|Matt Wallace
|39-37—76
|Trey Mullinax
|39-38—77
|Carlos Ortiz
|38-39—77
|Rory Sabbatini
|38-39—77
|Charl Schwartzel
|42-35—77
|Hudson Swafford
|39-38—77
|Michael Thompson
|36-41—77
|Garrick Higgo
|40-38—78
|Tom Hoge
|43-35—78
|James Piot
|42-36—78
|Cameron Tringale
|42-36—78
|Seamus Power
|41-39—80
|Kevin Na
|42-39—81
