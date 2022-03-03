Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 7:24 pm
2 min read
      

Thursday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

First Round

Rory McIlroy 33-32—65
Billy Horschel 34-33—67
Beau Hossler 34-33—67
J.J. Spaun 34-33—67
Charles Howell III 34-34—68
Sungjae Im 35-33—68
Graeme McDowell 34-34—68
Ian Poulter 33-35—68
Adam Scott 34-34—68
Will Zalatoris 36-32—68
Hayden Buckley 35-34—69
Talor Gooch 35-34—69
Tyrrell Hatton 35-34—69
Max Homa 35-34—69
Viktor Hovland 35-34—69
Si Woo Kim 34-35—69
Chris Kirk 36-33—69
Patton Kizzire 34-35—69
Adam Long 35-34—69
Aaron Wise 37-32—69
Cameron Champ 35-35—70
Rickie Fowler 36-34—70
Dylan Frittelli 36-34—70
Lanto Griffin 37-33—70
Russell Henley 32-38—70
Lee Hodges 36-34—70
Stephan Jaeger 36-34—70
Matt Jones 34-36—70
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35—70
Marc Leishman 35-35—70
Henrik Norlander 34-36—70
Davis Riley 38-32—70
Scottie Scheffler 34-36—70
Adam Schenk 36-34—70
Brendan Steele 35-35—70
Adam Svensson 33-37—70
Nick Taylor 36-34—70
Lee Westwood 35-35—70
Gary Woodland 36-34—70
Cameron Young 37-33—70
Keegan Bradley 36-35—71
Paul Casey 34-37—71
Doug Ghim 38-33—71
Branden Grace 37-34—71
David Lipsky 32-39—71
Troy Merritt 35-36—71
Taylor Moore 36-35—71
Taylor Pendrith 37-34—71
Pat Perez 35-36—71
Greyson Sigg 36-35—71
Sam Burns 38-34—72
Corey Conners 37-35—72
Zach Johnson 36-36—72
Martin Laird 35-37—72
Keith Mitchell 37-35—72
Sebastian Munoz 35-37—72
Jon Rahm 38-34—72
Chez Reavie 37-35—72
Patrick Reed 34-38—72
Patrick Rodgers 35-37—72
Vince Whaley 38-34—72
Matthew Wolff 35-37—72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-35—73
Matt Fitzpatrick 38-35—73
Padraig Harrington 37-36—73
Lucas Herbert 36-37—73
Jason Kokrak 37-36—73
Anirban Lahiri 35-38—73
Danny Lee 38-35—73
Hideki Matsuyama 37-36—73
Denny McCarthy 38-35—73
Maverick McNealy 37-36—73
Sam Ryder 37-36—73
Alex Smalley 37-36—73
Brandt Snedeker 39-34—73
Henrik Stenson 36-37—73
Sahith Theegala 38-35—73
Davis Thompson 38-35—73
Brendon Todd 36-37—73
Kevin Tway 37-36—73
Erik Van Rooyen 36-37—73
Danny Willett 39-34—73
Sam Bennett 37-37—74
Jonathan Byrd 38-36—74
Tommy Fleetwood 36-38—74
Lucas Glover 40-34—74
Takumi Kanaya 39-35—74
Luke List 36-38—74
Sean O’Hair 38-36—74
John Pak 38-36—74
Thomas Pieters 37-37—74
Andrew Putnam 38-36—74
Aaron Rai 38-36—74
Justin Rose 39-35—74
Nick Watney 38-36—74
Cameron Davis 35-40—75
Sergio Garcia 40-35—75
Nicolai Hojgaard 37-38—75
Kevin Kisner 40-35—75
Greg Koch 37-38—75
Min Woo Lee 40-35—75
Peter Malnati 37-38—75
Kevin Streelman 39-36—75
Paul Barjon 39-37—76
Scott Piercy 36-40—76
Scott Stallings 38-38—76
Sepp Straka 39-37—76
Matt Wallace 39-37—76
Trey Mullinax 39-38—77
Carlos Ortiz 38-39—77
Rory Sabbatini 38-39—77
Charl Schwartzel 42-35—77
Hudson Swafford 39-38—77
Michael Thompson 36-41—77
Garrick Higgo 40-38—78
Tom Hoge 43-35—78
James Piot 42-36—78
Cameron Tringale 42-36—78
Seamus Power 41-39—80
Kevin Na 42-39—81

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist