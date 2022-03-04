Trending:
Ashton-Langford and Boston College host Georgia Tech

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points in Boston College’s 81-70 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-9 at home. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Usher averaging 5.4.

The Eagles are 6-13 in ACC play. Boston College averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia Tech won the last matchup 81-76 on Jan. 13. Tristan Maxwell scored 22 points points to help lead the Yellow Jackets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Devoe is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Usher is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

