Ashton-Langford, Boston College Eagles to host McGusty and the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Boston College and Miami face off on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 9-6 on their home court. Boston College is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 12-6 in ACC play. Miami has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles and Hurricanes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Kameron McGusty averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Charlie Moore is shooting 47.2% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

