Astros 10, Nationals 8

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 10:39 pm
1 min read
      
Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 40 8 13 7
Al.Diaz ss 2 1 0 1 StrGrdn lf 4 1 2 1
Kssnger ss 2 0 1 2 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 4 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 1 1
Mtjevic 1b 2 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 2 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Gshue dh 1 1 0 0
K.Tcker dh 3 0 1 0 C.Wlson dh 0 1 0 0
Kor.Lee dh 2 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 1 2 1
Pe.Leon cf 2 0 1 0 Ke.Ruiz c 3 0 1 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 0
Salazar c 2 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 2 1 1 0
McCrmck rf 3 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 2 0 1 2
Lprfido rf 1 0 0 0 Adranza ss 3 1 1 0
M.Cstes lf 1 1 1 0 R.Urena 3b 2 0 0 0
Daniels lf 0 3 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 1 1
J.Perez 3b 2 2 2 1 Hrnndez lf 2 0 1 0
Santana 3b 2 2 2 2 L.Grcia 2b 3 1 1 1
Ja.Noll 1b 1 1 0 0
Houston 002 042 020 10
Washington 130 000 220 8

E_Diaz (1), Matijevic (1), Brinson (1), Costes (1), Thomas (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 0. LOB_Houston 5, Washington 10. 2B_Kessinger (2), Lee (1), Costes (1), Perez (1), Strange-Gordon 2 (2), Fox (2), Ruiz (1), Thomas (1), Parra (3), Franco (1), Hernandez (2), Garcia (1). HR_Gurriel (2), Santana (1). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Franco.

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Bielak 2 6 4 4 0 0
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Abreu W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
France H, 1 2 1-3 3 2 2 3 2
Hernandez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Betances 2-3 1 2 0 0 1
Cobos H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Olczak S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Gray 3 1-3 2 2 1 0 5
Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Doolittle L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Edwards Jr. 1 2 2 2 1 1
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 1 2 2 1 1
Carrillo 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Noll by_Betances.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_2167

