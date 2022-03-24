Astros 10, Nationals 8

Houston Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 40 8 13 7 Al.Diaz ss 2 1 0 1 StrGrdn lf 4 1 2 1 Kssnger ss 2 0 1 2 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 4 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 1 1 Mtjevic 1b 2 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 2 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Gshue dh 1 1 0 0 K.Tcker dh 3 0 1 0 C.Wlson dh 0 1 0 0 Kor.Lee dh 2 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 1 2 1 Pe.Leon cf 2 0 1 0 Ke.Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 0 Salazar c 2 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 2 1 1 0 McCrmck rf 3 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 2 0 1 2 Lprfido rf 1 0 0 0 Adranza ss 3 1 1 0 M.Cstes lf 1 1 1 0 R.Urena 3b 2 0 0 0 Daniels lf 0 3 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 1 1 J.Perez 3b 2 2 2 1 Hrnndez lf 2 0 1 0 Santana 3b 2 2 2 2 L.Grcia 2b 3 1 1 1 Ja.Noll 1b 1 1 0 0

Houston 002 042 020 – 10 Washington 130 000 220 – 8

E_Diaz (1), Matijevic (1), Brinson (1), Costes (1), Thomas (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 0. LOB_Houston 5, Washington 10. 2B_Kessinger (2), Lee (1), Costes (1), Perez (1), Strange-Gordon 2 (2), Fox (2), Ruiz (1), Thomas (1), Parra (3), Franco (1), Hernandez (2), Garcia (1). HR_Gurriel (2), Santana (1). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Franco.

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Bielak 2 6 4 4 0 0 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 2 Abreu W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 France H, 1 2 1-3 3 2 2 3 2 Hernandez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Betances 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 Cobos H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Olczak S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Gray 3 1-3 2 2 1 0 5 Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Doolittle L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Edwards Jr. 1 2 2 2 1 1 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 1 2 2 1 1 Carrillo 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Noll by_Betances.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_2167

