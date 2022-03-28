Astros 2, Cardinals 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mndlngr 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Cstes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Capel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Adlph rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brleson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Yepez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schrber 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|100
|100
|000
|–
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000
|–
|1
DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 4. 2B_Gonzalez (1), DeJong (2), Yepez (1). HR_Brantley (1), Alvarez (1). SB_Adolph (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Javier H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Morgan H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright L, 0-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Hicks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Helsley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Maldonado by_Wainwright; DeJong by_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:40. A_3176
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.