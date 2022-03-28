On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Astros 2, Cardinals 1

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 4:34 pm
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 30 1 3 1
Jo.Siri cf 3 0 0 0 T.Edman 2b 3 0 0 0
McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0 Mndlngr 2b 1 0 1 0
Brntley lf 3 1 2 1 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Cstes lf 1 0 0 0 L.Baker 1b 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 O’Neill dh 3 0 0 0
Santana 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Capel ph 1 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 Donovan 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Adlph rf 1 0 1 0 Carlson rf 2 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Brleson rf 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 1 0 1 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 0
Mldnado c 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 1 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 2 0 1 0 P.DJong ss 2 1 1 0
Mtjevic 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Yepez lf 3 0 1 1
Schrber 1b 2 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 2 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 1 0 0 0
Houston 100 100 000 2
St. Louis 000 010 000 1

DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 4. 2B_Gonzalez (1), DeJong (2), Yepez (1). HR_Brantley (1), Alvarez (1). SB_Adolph (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Maton H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Javier H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 3
Morgan H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Taylor S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Wainwright L, 0-2 5 4 2 2 0 3
Hicks 1 0 0 0 1 2
Helsley 1 2 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_Maldonado by_Wainwright; DeJong by_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_3176

