Astros 2, Mets 1

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 2 5 2 Gllorme 2b 3 1 0 0 W.Abreu cf 3 0 0 0 Br.Baty 3b 1 0 1 0 Lprfido cf 1 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 4 0 1 0 J.Altve 2b 3 0 1 1 Vasquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Kssnger 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 P.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 E.Vldez 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Palka rf 3 0 1 1 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 2 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 1 0 0 N.Meyer c 1 0 0 0 Hensley 1b 2 0 1 0 Jnkwski cf 3 0 2 0 Gnzalez 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Mngum cf 1 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 2 1 1 1 To.Nido c 2 0 0 0 Pe.Leon ss 1 0 0 0 Bohanek ss 1 0 0 0 Cod.Orr rf 2 0 0 0 C.Crtes lf 3 0 1 0 R.Adlph rf 1 0 0 0 J.Plmer lf 1 0 0 0

New York 000 010 000 – 1 Houston 001 100 000 – 2

E_Davis 2 (2). LOB_New York 11, Houston 5. 2B_Altuve (1). SB_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Megill L, 0-1 3 2-3 3 2 0 2 4 Renteria 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 May 1 2 0 0 0 2 Zastryzny 1 0 0 0 0 1 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2

Houston Brown W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 3 4 Neris H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Taylor H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 James H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Martinez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rosscup H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Blanco S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

PB_Maldonado.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:55. A_3398

