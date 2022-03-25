Trending:
Astros 2, Mets 1

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 9:13 pm
< a min read
      
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Gllorme 2b 3 1 0 0 W.Abreu cf 3 0 0 0
Br.Baty 3b 1 0 1 0 Lprfido cf 1 0 0 0
F.Lndor ss 4 0 1 0 J.Altve 2b 3 0 1 1
Vasquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Kssnger 2b 1 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0
Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
P.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 E.Vldez 3b 1 0 0 0
D.Palka rf 3 0 1 1 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 2 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 1 0 0
N.Meyer c 1 0 0 0 Hensley 1b 2 0 1 0
Jnkwski cf 3 0 2 0 Gnzalez 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Mngum cf 1 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 2 1 1 1
To.Nido c 2 0 0 0 Pe.Leon ss 1 0 0 0
Bohanek ss 1 0 0 0 Cod.Orr rf 2 0 0 0
C.Crtes lf 3 0 1 0 R.Adlph rf 1 0 0 0
J.Plmer lf 1 0 0 0
New York 000 010 000 1
Houston 001 100 000 2

E_Davis 2 (2). LOB_New York 11, Houston 5. 2B_Altuve (1). SB_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill L, 0-1 3 2-3 3 2 0 2 4
Renteria 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 2 0 0 0 2
Zastryzny 1 0 0 0 0 1
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Brown W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 3 4
Neris H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Taylor H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 1
James H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martinez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rosscup H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Blanco S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

PB_Maldonado.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:55. A_3398

