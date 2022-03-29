On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Astros 3, Nationals 1

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 4:25 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 33 3 10 3
Hrnndez 2b 4 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 3 0 1 2
Vi.Pena 2b 1 0 0 0 De Goti ss 1 0 1 0
Jo.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 3 0 2 0
Meneses 1b 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 1 0 0 0
Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0
L.Thmas lf 3 0 0 0 Daniels rf 0 0 0 0
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Frnco 3b 4 1 1 0 Kssnger 3b 1 0 0 0
G.Parra rf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
StrGrdn cf 1 0 0 0 Hensley 1b 1 0 0 0
Barrera c 2 0 2 0 McCrmck cf 3 1 2 0
Hrrmann c 1 0 1 0 Pe.Leon cf 1 0 1 0
V.Rbles cf 2 0 1 0 Pperski c 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez lf 1 0 1 1 Salazar c 2 0 0 0
Brinson lf 3 1 2 1
M.Cstes lf 1 0 1 0
Al.Diaz dh 3 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 001 1
Houston 020 100 000 3

E_Hernandez (1), Thomas (2). LOB_Washington 10, Houston 9. 2B_Barrera (1), Brinson (2). SB_McCormick (1). CS_Brinson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rainey L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 2 1
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1 2 1 1 0 0
Clay 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0
Weems 1 1 0 0 1 1
Arano 1 2 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 1 6
Bielak H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 1
Baez H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Neris H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Stanek H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
James S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Larry Vanover;.

T_3:07. A_1794

