Astros 3, Nationals 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Vi.Pena 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daniels rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Parra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|StrGrdn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hrrmann c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pe.Leon cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pperski c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brinson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Cstes lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Al.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|–
|1
|Houston
|020
|100
|000
|–
|3
E_Hernandez (1), Thomas (2). LOB_Washington 10, Houston 9. 2B_Barrera (1), Brinson (2). SB_McCormick (1). CS_Brinson (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arano
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W, 2-0
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Bielak H, 1
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Neris H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stanek H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|James S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Larry Vanover;.
T_3:07. A_1794
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.