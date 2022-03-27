On Air: Federal News Network program
Astros 4, Marlins 3

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 4:36 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 10 3
Je.Pena ss 3 0 2 0 J.Wndle 3b 3 1 3 1
Goodrum ss 1 0 0 0 Astdllo 3b 1 0 1 0
J.Altve 2b 2 0 1 1 M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 1
De Goti 2b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 1 0 0 0
Brntley dh 4 0 0 0 G.Coper dh 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 Qintana ph 1 0 0 0
Kssnger 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 3 1 1 0 B.Mller rf 2 0 0 0
McKenna rf 1 0 0 0 Sanchez cf 3 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 3 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Hensley 1b 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0
Brinson lf 3 0 1 0 Jhnston 1b 0 0 0 0
J.Brwer lf 1 0 0 0 Andrson lf 3 0 1 0
McCrmck cf 3 0 0 0 R.Quinn lf 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 2 1 1 0 Chs Jr. 2b 3 1 1 0
Pperski c 1 0 0 0 Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0
P.Henry c 2 1 1 0
S.Chvez c 0 0 0 0
Houston 001 003 000 4
Miami 002 100 000 3

E_Astudillo (1). LOB_Houston 3, Miami 11. 2B_Bregman (2), Sanchez (1). HR_Gurriel (3). SB_Wendle (1). CS_Pena (1). SF_Altuve, Rojas.

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 2 1 0 0 1 3
Abreu BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 2 1
Solomon W, 1-0 2 5 1 1 0 2
Mushinski H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 2
Paredes H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Martinez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Luzardo 4 5 1 0 1 5
Bass H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bleier L, 0-2, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Armstrong 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brazoban 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Paredes (Astudillo).

PB_Henry.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:15. A_3942

