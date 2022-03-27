Astros 4, Marlins 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Wndle 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Goodrum ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astdllo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Qintana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Mller rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jhnston 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brwer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Quinn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chs Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brigman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Henry c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Chvez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|001
|003
|000
|–
|4
|Miami
|002
|100
|000
|–
|3
E_Astudillo (1). LOB_Houston 3, Miami 11. 2B_Bregman (2), Sanchez (1). HR_Gurriel (3). SB_Wendle (1). CS_Pena (1). SF_Altuve, Rojas.
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Abreu BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Solomon W, 1-0
|2
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mushinski H, 1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|4
|
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Bass H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bleier L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Okert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brazoban
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Paredes (Astudillo).
PB_Henry.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:15. A_3942
