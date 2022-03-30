Astros 5, Mets 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Snger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Marte rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Jnkwski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|F.Lndor ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Neves dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Reyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ro.Cano dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Cstes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ni.Dini dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mtjevic 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gerrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dplntis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hensley ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Frymn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Manea c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|002
|100
|000
|2
|–
|5
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|0
|–
|3
E_Kessinger (1), Costes (2). LOB_Houston 7, New York 7. HR_Barreto (1), Brantley (2), Alvarez (2), Alonso (1). SB_Brinson (1), Marte (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blanco H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Martinez W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosscup S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holderman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nogosek L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by_Castro (McCormick).
PB_McCann.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:11. A_4149
