Astros 5, Mets 3

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 9:35 pm
< a min read
      
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 37 3 7 3
Jo.Siri cf 3 1 2 0 B.Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
McCrmck cf 1 1 1 0 H.Snger ph 1 0 0 0
J.Altve 2b 3 0 0 0 S.Marte rf 3 1 2 0
Barreto 2b 2 1 2 2 Jnkwski cf 1 0 0 0
Brntley dh 2 1 1 2 F.Lndor ss 2 1 1 0
H.Neves dh 2 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 3
Kssnger 3b 1 0 0 0 W.Reyes ss 2 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 Ro.Cano dh 3 0 1 0
M.Cstes lf 3 0 0 0 Ni.Dini dh 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0 Escobar 2b 3 0 0 0
Mtjevic 1b 3 0 0 0 Gerrera 3b 1 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 2 0 1 0 M.Canha lf 3 0 1 0
Brinson rf 1 0 0 0 Dplntis lf 1 0 0 0
Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 2 0 1 0
Hensley ss 1 0 0 0 B.Frymn 2b 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn ph 2 0 0 0
S.Manea c 1 0 0 0 To.Nido c 2 0 0 0
Houston 002 100 000 2 5
New York 000 003 000 0 3

E_Kessinger (1), Costes (2). LOB_Houston 7, New York 7. HR_Barreto (1), Brantley (2), Alvarez (2), Alonso (1). SB_Brinson (1), Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 3 2 0 0 1 1
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2
Blanco H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Morgan BS, 0-1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Abreu 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 4
Martinez W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rosscup S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Carrasco 4 6 3 3 1 3
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holderman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Nogosek L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by_Castro (McCormick).

PB_McCann.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:11. A_4149

