On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athlete-activist Tommie Smith works on graphic novel on life

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:03 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and civil rights activist Tommie Smith is working on a graphic novel based on his life.

Norton Young Readers announced Tuesday that Smith’s “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice” will be published Sept. 27. Smith is writing the book with Derrick Barnes, and illustrations will be provided by Dawud Anyabwile.

Smith, 77, won a gold medal after placing first in the 200-meter sprint at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He is best known for what happened after, when he and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists to protest racial injustice during the medal ceremony as the U.S. national anthem was played. The two athletes were suspended from the U.S. team and forced to leave the Olympic village.

“Young readers will find a story of bravery, activism, and a cry for freedom from one of the most iconic figures in American sports,” Norton says of the upcoming book.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony