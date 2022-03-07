On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Athletic rebounds in Spanish league by beating Levante 3-1

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 5:14 pm
MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao rebounded from a poor streak with a 3-1 win over last-placed Levante in the Spanish league on Monday.

Mikel Vesga, Iñaki Williams and Oier Zarraga scored in the final half-hour to give Athletic the home win and move the Basque Country club closer to the European places.

Athletic, sitting in eighth place, was coming off elimination against Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, where it was trying to reach its third straight final after losing the last two. It lost to Barcelona 4-0 in its previous league game.

Levante was trying to win for the third time in four matches after it earned only one victory in its first 23 league games. The loss left the Valencia side seven points from safety after 27 matches.

Athletic is eight points behind fourth-placed Atlético Madrid in the final Champions league place. The Basque Country club next visits Real Betis, while Levante hosts Villarreal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

