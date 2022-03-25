Athletics 6, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|5
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Hiura lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCtchn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Gray rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Thmes dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKnney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mathias 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|030
|000
|000
|–
|3
|Oakland
|002
|201
|01(x)
|–
|6
E_Turang (2), Brosseau (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Oakland 1. 2B_Yelich (1), Severino (2), Lopes (1), Brown (1). 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Taylor (2), Murphy (1), Thames (1). SF_Bethancourt, Pinder.
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Hardy L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gustave
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Grimm W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moll H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selman H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jimenez H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pruitt H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomioka S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Tomioka (Hiura).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:57. A_4406
