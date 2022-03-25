On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Athletics 6, Brewers 3

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 7:14 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 28 6 5 5
Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 1 1 1
K.Hiura lf 1 0 0 0 C.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 0
W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 E.Andrs ss 3 1 0 0
B.Trang ss 2 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 1 0 0 0
C.Ylich lf 3 0 1 0 S.Mrphy c 3 1 1 1
Wstbrok 2b 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 0 0 0 1
McCtchn rf 3 0 1 0 S.Brown rf 3 0 1 0
Jo.Gray rf 1 0 0 0 Jackson lf 1 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder lf 2 0 0 1
T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Thmes dh 3 1 1 1
Renfroe dh 3 1 0 0 K.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0
W.Wlson dh 1 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0
Sverino c 3 1 1 0 McKnney 1b 2 0 0 0
Sllivan c 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0
T.Tylor cf 2 1 1 3 Sk.Bolt cf 1 1 0 0
J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 0 0 0 0
Mathias 3b 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 030 000 000 3
Oakland 002 201 01(x) 6

E_Turang (2), Brosseau (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Oakland 1. 2B_Yelich (1), Severino (2), Lopes (1), Brown (1). 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Taylor (2), Murphy (1), Thames (1). SF_Bethancourt, Pinder.

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta 3 1-3 2 3 3 1 2
Hardy L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Gustave 1 1 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelley 1 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Irvin 3 4 3 3 1 6
Grimm W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moll H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Acevedo H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Selman H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Jimenez H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pruitt H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tomioka S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Tomioka (Hiura).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:57. A_4406

