Athletics 9, Guardians 9

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 9:24 pm
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 9 17 9 Totals 40 9 12 9
M.Straw cf 3 0 2 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 0 0
Brennan cf 3 1 1 2 K.Smith ss 2 1 1 1
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0
Rocchio ss 2 1 1 1 McDnald rf 2 1 2 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 3 0 2 0
Schnmnn 3b 1 0 1 0 Bthncrt c 1 1 0 0
C.Cairo 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder lf 3 0 1 0
F.Reyes dh 2 0 2 0 Dvidson 2b 2 0 0 0
Jh.Noel dh 2 0 1 1 S.Brown rf 3 1 0 0
A.Hdges c 3 0 1 0 Z.Gelof 3b 1 1 0 0
Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 1 1 1
Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 C.Lopes lf 2 1 1 4
Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Thmes dh 1 1 0 0
Naranjo 1b 2 0 0 0 K.McCnn dh 2 0 0 0
Y.Chang 2b 3 2 1 1 Sk.Bolt ph 0 0 0 0
Jo.Tena 2b 2 1 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0
B.Zmmer rf 3 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 3 0 0 0
W.Bnson rf 0 2 0 0 McKnney 1b 2 1 2 3
Mercado lf 3 1 2 0 D.Kelly 1b 2 0 1 0
Gnzalez lf 2 1 2 4
Cleveland 010 004 202 9
Oakland 020 200 500 9

E_Chang (1), Mercado (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Brennan (1), Gonzalez (2), Kemp (2), Murphy 2 (3), Laureano (1). HR_Chang (1), Gonzalez (1), Smith (1), Lopes (1), McKinney (1). SB_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McCarty 3 3 2 0 0 3
Enright 1 1 2 2 1 3
Herrin 1 3 0 0 0 2
Gallagher H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Labaut BS, 0-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
Misiaszek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Zapata 1 2 0 0 0 0
Draper 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Irvin 2 5 1 1 1 1
Trivino 1 2 0 0 0 1
Jefferies BS, 0-1 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3
Damron 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Acevedo 1 1 2 2 1 0
Moll H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holmes BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:36. A_5047

