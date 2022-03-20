Athletics 9, Guardians 9

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|9
|17
|9
|
|Totals
|40
|9
|12
|9
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brennan cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|K.Smith ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rocchio ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|McDnald rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schnmnn 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Cairo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dvidson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jh.Noel dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Z.Gelof 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sa.Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Lopes lf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Thmes dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Naranjo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.McCnn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Sk.Bolt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Tena 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Bnson rf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|McKnney 1b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|010
|004
|202
|–
|9
|Oakland
|020
|200
|500
|–
|9
E_Chang (1), Mercado (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Brennan (1), Gonzalez (2), Kemp (2), Murphy 2 (3), Laureano (1). HR_Chang (1), Gonzalez (1), Smith (1), Lopes (1), McKinney (1). SB_Pinder (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCarty
|3
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Enright
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Herrin
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallagher H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Labaut BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Misiaszek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zapata
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Draper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|2
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Trivino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jefferies BS, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Damron
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Moll H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:36. A_5047
