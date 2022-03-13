Atlanta 2, Charlotte FC 1

|Charlotte FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Atlanta, Martínez, 1 (penalty kick), 60th minute; 2, Charlotte FC, Armour, 1 (Bender), 66th; 3, Atlanta, Mulraney, 1 (Moreno), 90th+6.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Ortiz, Charlotte FC, 30th; Franco, Charlotte FC, 36th; Bronico, Charlotte FC, 76th; Rios, Charlotte FC, 84th; Campbell, Atlanta, 87th; Alonso, Atlanta, 90th+1.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ian McKay, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
___
Lineups
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun; Benjamin Bender, Brandt Bronico, Alan Franco; McKinze Gaines (Harrison Afful, 46th), Cristian Ortiz (Adam Armour, 46th), Karol Swiderski (Daniel Rios, 69th).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Jake Mulraney, 83rd); Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic (Marcelino Moreno, 56th); Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez, Tyler Wolff (Thiago Almada, 56th).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.