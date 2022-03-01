Atlanta’s Araújo to miss about 4 weeks with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo will miss about four weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury while scoring the team’s first goal of the season.

The team announced Araújo’s status Tuesday, depriving Atlanta of one of its three designated players for an extended period.

The 25-year-old Brazilian began the Major League Soccer campaign by scoring the opening goal Sunday in a 3-1 victory over Kansas City.

Araújo came up hobbling after flicking the ball into the net in the 20th minute, grabbing his right hamstring. He attempted to stay in the game, but lasted only a brief period before dropping to the turf in obvious pain.

Araújo joined United last August in a transfer from French Ligue 1 club Lille. He scored four goals in 14 MLS games in 2021, helping Atlanta reach the playoffs.

Araújo’s injury opens up more playing time for Dom Dwyer, once one of MLS’s top scorers but beset by injuries in recent seasons. He subbed in for Araújo against Kansas City and scored his first goal since 2019.

