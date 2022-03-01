Atlantic Hockey Glance

On Air: Off The Shelf
The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 17 7 2 0 54 97 61 18 12 3
Canisius 13 11 2 0 42 76 67 16 14 3
Army 12 11 3 0 41 75 68 14 15 4
Sacred Heart 11 11 3 0 40 71 65 14 16 4
Mercyhurst 10 12 4 0 37 75 79 12 18 4
Air Force 11 12 3 0 36 76 80 13 16 3
Rochester Institute of Technology 11 10 4 0 36 64 81 16 14 4
Niagara 10 13 3 0 34 70 79 11 20 3
Boston U. 10 14 2 0 34 70 78 12 18 2
Holy Cross 10 14 2 0 29 56 72 12 21 2

